Federal judge in Texas considering banning abortion pill nationwide
A federal judge in Texas has extended the deadline in a lawsuit that seeks to ban the abortion pill nationwide.
A federal judge in Texas has extended the deadline in a lawsuit that seeks to ban the abortion pill nationwide.
The comedian explained that his gag about the far-right Republican “wasn’t a political joke” and told critics to “lighten up.”
U.S. citizens should avoid travel to certain regions of Mexico over increased crime and kidnappings, the State Department says.
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Asked about the object's downing, Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success.”
Ms Sanders was criticised for failing to sufficiently praise Donald Trump
Louise Higgs, 59, went into cardiac arrest at her home in Angel, north London, and spent ‘hours at the very edge of life’
In new court papers, E. Jean Carroll's lawyer says Trump's offer to finally submit DNA weeks before trial is a "transparent" manipulation.
Fears are mounting that the Russian president will send the 208-tonne hypersonic Satan-2 apocalypse missile on the anniversary of the Ukraine war
Univision's Edwin Pitti probably didn't get the answer he wanted from the vice president about the viral kiss.
Laval officials named the man behind the wheel as Pierre Ny St-Amand
Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin
Jim Jordan, James Comer and others in Kevin McCarthy's caucus in Congress waxed wacky about Hunter Biden's laptop, FBI 'weaponization' and more to little avail.
The longtime Democratic operative told MSNBC's Ari Melber "the level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering."
The Biden White House shared audio of Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson in response to the conservative network.
Marc Jacobs just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring supermodels Kendall Jenner and Irina...
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) asked Jordan if he had any notes from the "dozens" of whistleblowers he claims approached his office about corruption.
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII 2023, actor Kevin Bacon teamed up with his daughter Sosie for a new Super Bowl commercial for the car company Hyundai.
The Doomsday Clock has moved the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been - largely because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and also the climate crisis. Now, researchers say Australia and New Zealand are among five island nations most likely to survive an apocalyptic nuclear winter. The study, by the University of Otago and Adapt Research in New Zealand, looked at the impact of "a severe sun-reducing catastrophe" such as a nuclear war, super volcano or asteroid strike on global agricultural systems.
The coat with fluffy fur trim came to mind for the GOP governor as he mused to Politico about low Northeastern temperatures. "God bless her," he said.
‘He just started kissing me, and then it was all going on,’ Sasha Walpole recalled
Here are some of the options the Raptors reportedly had available ahead of the NBA trade deadline.