The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has retired from the Canadian Armed Forces, The Canadian Press has learned. A source close to Fortin, who spoke on the condition that they not be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, says a small gathering to mark his departure was held on Friday at the Canadian Army Officers' Mess in Ottawa. Fortin was removed as head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout campaign in May 2021 while he was under investigation for an allegation d