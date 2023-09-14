Federal judge blocks New Mexico's gun ban issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday brushed aside the idea he might quit due to poor polling numbers, saying he still had plenty of work to do, but acknowledged public grumbling about the cost of living. Polls show that after nine years in power, the left-leaning Liberals are badly trailing the official opposition Conservatives and would lose power if an election were held now. Although Trudeau has a deal with the smaller left-of-center New Democrats that will allow them to govern until October 2025, the agreement is non-binding, and could collapse earlier.