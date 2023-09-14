Federal judge blocks New Mexico's gun ban issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
A spotless giraffe was discovered in the wild for the first time at a reserve in central Namibia, the Giraffe Conservation Fund (GCF) said on Monday, September 11.A spotless giraffe, thought to be the world’s first, was born at Brights Zoo in Tennessee in July, the zoo announced. This discovery in Namibia represents the first spotless giraffe seen in the wild, the GCF said.These images taken by Eckart Demasius show the spotless Angolan giraffe at the Mount Etjo Safari Lodge in Namibia. Credit: Eckart Demasius & Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) via Storyful
OTTAWA — The CEO of WestJet says the company will revisit its policy after the airline faced backlash for allowing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to speak on the PA system on a recent flight. A video circulating online shows Poilievre making short remarks on a Sunday night flight that was leaving Quebec City for Calgary after the Conservative Party of Canada's convention. Poilievre's campaign-style speech lasts for about 45 seconds and is met with laughter and cheers from passengers. The a
CALGARY — A lawyer for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash told a federal judge Wednesday that the Canada Border Services Agency should not have recommended his client be deported. Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced in 2019 to eight years after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in the Saskatchewan crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others. He has since been granted full parole and is working in construction in Calgary while
"My daughter would never," Scarborough mocks The post ‘Morning Joe’ Questions Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Manhood’ After Far Right House Members Demand ‘Total Compliance’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Includes claims about Trump and British-trained Ukrainian "saboteurs".
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday brushed aside the idea he might quit due to poor polling numbers, saying he still had plenty of work to do, but acknowledged public grumbling about the cost of living. Polls show that after nine years in power, the left-leaning Liberals are badly trailing the official opposition Conservatives and would lose power if an election were held now. Although Trudeau has a deal with the smaller left-of-center New Democrats that will allow them to govern until October 2025, the agreement is non-binding, and could collapse earlier.
"What happened to her natural sense of inquiry?" the SiriusXM podcast host asks The post Megyn Kelly Flames CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for Nancy Mace Interview Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry: ‘Probe a Little’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
"If we have to begin every single day in Congress with a prayer, the pledge, and the motion to vacate, then so be it," Gaetz said on Tuesday.
Last week, Sen. John Fetterman said the efforts to impeach President Joe Biden equated to a "big circlejerk on the fringe right."
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyJustice Samuel Alito is making plain his view that the U.S. Supreme Court is not just the highest court in the land but the highest branch of government.In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Alito asserted that Congress lacks the authority to impose an ethics code on the Supreme Court, saying, “No provision in the Constitution gives the authority to regulate the Supreme Court—period.”Ironically, the very circumstances of
The Utah senator, who voted to convict former President Donald Trump twice, said the opening of an inquiry into President Joe Biden is "not inappropriate."
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden and Hillary Clinton, the first lady and a former first lady, on Tuesday introduced the recipients of a prestigious Japanese award for lifetime achievement in the arts, an event that led Clinton to her first public appearance at the White House since the Obama administration. “Secretary Clinton, Hillary, it's an honor to welcome you back to the White House,” Biden said as an audience dotted with Clinton administration alums and some celebrities, including actor Debra
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing the House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election. McCarthy said that House investigations so far "paint a picture of a culture of corruption” around the Biden family as Republicans probe the business dealings of the president's son, Hunter Biden, from before the Democratic president took office. “These are allegation
OTTAWA — Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault must unblock Rebel News founder Ezra Levant on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, under the terms of a court order. The order issued by Federal Court Justice Russel Zinn ends an action Levant filed two years ago claiming the Liberal minister was violating his constitutional rights by blocking him. Levant argued that his inability to see or respond to Guilbeault's posts on the platform limited his ability to engage in debate on matt
The House oversight committee on Tuesday asked the State Department for records related to Joe Biden's role in Ukraine when he was vice president.
Barely a week after Ontario's housing minister resigned in the fallout of a report into the Greenbelt land swap in the GTA, a city councillor wants the province's auditor general to look into another controversial land decision the same minister made in Ottawa.Former municipal affairs and housing minister Steve Clark left his post after Ontario's auditor general found he failed to oversee a "rushed and flawed process" that led to Greenbelt lands in the Toronto and Hamilton area being selected fo
The regulation is “being forced” right now, he says.
Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday laid out his ideas to shut down the FBI and fire more than 1 million federal workers, lining up with increasingly sweeping conservative proposals targeting the federal government and particularly law enforcement. Candidates trying to beat former President Donald Trump have responded to growing anger among GOP primary voters about the indictments against Trump as well as federal investigations and policies seen as unfairly targeting con
WASHINGTON (AP) — The leading decongestant used by millions of Americans looking for relief from a stuffy nose is likely no better than a dummy pill, according to government experts who reviewed the latest research on the long-questioned drug ingredient. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously on Tuesday against the effectiveness of the ingredient found in popular versions of Sudafed, Allegra, Dayquil and other medications stocked on store shelves. “Modern studies, when we
Queen's Park must be the first stop in Toronto's search for a solution to its billion dollar deficit, Canada's innovation minister says.François-Philippe Champagne made the comments Monday at a City Hall press conference where he was flanked by local Liberal MPs and Mayor Olivia Chow. The federal minister weighed-in on Toronto's troubled finances less than a week after council adopted new taxes and fees to head off what city staff call an "unprecedented financial crisis."Council also adopted res