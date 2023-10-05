Federal court settlement prohibits Nebraska school district from cutting student's hair without parental consent

CBC
Classes start this week at Purcell Collegiate School (PCS), an international boarding school in B.C.'s southeast. The first cohort of 12 students from across Canada, and countries like Japan and China, are living in a former residential school in the Aq'am community, within the Ktunaxa Nation. The building, St. Eugene Mission, was a residential school from 1912 until 1970.In 1992, the community began the process of turning the building into a resort, and today it's an award-winning hotel, golf c