Federal Court Dismisses Ross Ulbricht Lawsuit
Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons after being barred from using a prison email system to communicate with his family, claiming that this restriction hindered his religious obligations to his mother and father. The Federal Court dismissed the suit, leaving Ulbricht only with phone calls and physical letters for communication. “The Hash” discusses how Ulbricht has dealt with this situation and if DAO initiatives can help his cause.