Fed Hill BGE protesters speak out following arrest

The three city residents arrested during a peaceful protest in Federal Hill on Thursday spoke out on the incident in a press conference. It happened as the women tried to stop Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) from doing gas work in the historic neighborhood. They were taken to jail, charged, fingerprinted, booked and given court dates later this summer and they had a lot to say about it. The three women are all city residents who are all active in their community associations and are all now plaintiffs in a just-filed class-action lawsuit against BGE according to information shared at the press conference. Sandy Seward, Maggie Fitzsimmons, Claudia Towles, and their attorney Thiru Vignarajah spoke with reporters after being arrested and held overnight for protesting BGE's installation of new gas regulators and shutting off gas service to customers who declined to have the equipment installed.