Fed-Ex driver escapes fire on truck while driving on highway
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested after allegedly hitting a golf cart containing a newly-married couple at more than twice the speed limit in South Carolina. Bride Samantha Miller, 34, died of blunt force injuries just hours after exchanging vows with her husband Aric Hutchinson, authorities said. Despite telling officers that she only had two alcoholic drinks that night, her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%, according to a toxicology report.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two occupants of a vehicle that crashed and rolled off Ottawa's westbound 417 off-ramp to Hunt Club Road Friday morning have died. First responders were called to the single-vehicle crash just before 5:30 a.m., OPP said in an email. Ottawa Fire Services said the vehicle was upside down in a field when they arrived, and landed about 120 metres from the road, down an embankment. Firefighters with heavy rescue vehicles took the doors off the vehicle to get the pe
Alaska acquired dozens of Airbus A320 family jets during its merger with Virgin America. It's now retiring them in favor of an all-Boeing fleet.
A collision between a truck and an SUV in rural southeast Ottawa Friday afternoon killed one person and sent five to hospital, paramedics say. Ottawa paramedics responded to a call just after 5:10 p.m. Friday reporting a collision at 8th Line and Parkway roads, located about 30 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa. The driver of the truck, who was the lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, while five passengers in the SUV were taken to hospital with injuries, paramedics said. Of the
The car hit a cement pillar, multiple telephone poles and a chain-link fence, the coroner told a local news outlet.
The family of a "kind and beautiful" grandmother struck by a police motorbike escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh say they are "praying for a miracle". In a statement released to Sky News on Saturday, Ms Holland's family described her as a "beautiful, loving, kind and caring lady who would always put anyone before herself".
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing on Friday in downtown Toronto. In a news release Saturday, police say 40-year-old Richard Sasaki of Toronto was critically injured after an altercation with another man near Victoria Street and Dundas Street East just before 2 p.m. He was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries, police say. Police are still looking for the male suspect. They say he was in the area for some time prior to the stabbing and may have intera
The bus driver pulled into a parking lot in Bridgewater and had a "minor" accident with a parked vehicle while disoriented, according to a joint statement from police and school officials
The husband said he honked his horn to alert a driver trying to change lanes, police said.
As a result of heavy smoke and fog, a massive multi-car collision consisting of more than 30 vehicles occurred Friday morning. The Global 1 helicopter captured the scene on Highway 14 in Strathcona County.
If you're looking to buy a vehicle, brace yourself for high prices, fewer incentives and sky-high monthly payments.
Everything is bigger in Texas…
A 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton V8 sedan, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Mazda enters the revitalized straight-six game with a fascinating engine running all sorts of neat features. We dive in deep on the CX-90's mill here.
A Tennessee company could be heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request that millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators be recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that ARC Automotive Inc. of Knoxville recall 67 million inflators in the U.S. because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. At least two people have been killed in the U.S. and Canada, and seven others have been hurt as a result of defective ARC inflators, the agency said.
Ford, Dodge, Lincoln, Ram, Chrysler, and Buick continue to sit on more and more cars. But buyers in the market for a Toyota or Honda are in trouble.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors said on Friday it will recall nearly 1 million sport utility vehicles in the United States because the driver's air-bag inflator may explode during deployment. The recall covers 994,763 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia vehicles from the 2014 through 2017 model years with modules produced by ARC Automotive Inc. Dealers will replace the driver's air-bag module. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a driver in Michigan of a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was in a crash in which the front-driver airbag inflator ruptured during deployment causing facial injuries.
Pickup trucks still dominate vehicle sales in the United States, but electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has cracked the top 10 for the first time. Tesla's Model Y crossover was the sixth best-selling...
The wait for a Tesla Model Y in the US has jumped, which may signal robust demand for the electric vehicle, Piper Sandler said.
Councils should introduce speed limits of 10 miles an hour in residential areas, a Labour MP has suggested.