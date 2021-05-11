The Fed doesn’t want to talk about raising rates: CIO
Ernesto Ramos, BMO Global Asset Management U.S. CIO joins the Yahoo Finance Live Panel to discuss the latest market action.
The Raptors’ seven-year playoff streak has come to an end, and so has Toronto's nightmare season.
Move over Oscar Robertson. Russell Westbrook is the NBA's new triple-double standard.
Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith and Daniel Walcott created a special and significant moment in hockey history on Monday.
The Raptors are expected to begin contract negotiations next week with their most important free agent.
Pat Foley said that if he had "been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head" during Chicago's game with Dallas on Monday.
Connor McDavid provided yet another highlight-reel goal Monday night with a game winner at the Bell Centre.
The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.
With no fans to litter the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard with them instead.
Jaylen Brown needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season.
Jack Eichel seemed non-committal, at best, about his future with the Sabres when speaking to the media Monday.
Mayne thrived at ESPN thanks to his creativity and unique brand of humor.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
We’re more than a month into the MLB season, and we’ve seen some surprise teams run out to early leads in their respective divisions.
ROME — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the third round of the Italian Open after notching an upset victory on Tuesday. Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, downed No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-1, 6-3 at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event. The Canadian, ranked 21st in the world, converted on five of six break-point opportunities against Schwartzman, a semifinalist on clay at the French Open last year. "I think he was struggling to find openings on the court. I took advantage of that," Auger-Aliassime said. "I kept going for my shot with no hesitation, stick to my game plan. I was able to do that well outside of the little bit of slump in the second when I got broken back. I missed a few easy shots." Auger-Aliassime won 76 per cent of points when he got his first serve in, 28 percentage points better than Schwartzman. "I can be happy also with the way I served," Auger-Aliassime said. "Outside of one game, it was very complete. "Yeah, I mean, overall good performance from my part. Straight sets. I can be happy to get through before the rain and to be in the third round." Auger-Aliassime will face the winner of a match between No. 12 seed David Goffin of Belgium and Argentine qualifier Federico Delbonis in the round of 16. Earlier, No. 13 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., crushed Polish qualifier Kamil Majchrzak 6-1, 6-3 in a first-round match. Shapovalov saved the only break point he faced. The Canadian had a huge advantage on serve. He won 81 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in, 40 per cent ahead of Majchrzak's rate. Shapovalov will face world No. 69 Stefano Travaglia, of Italy, in the second round. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021. The Canadian Press
HAMILTON — The Toronto Rock are returning to their original home. The National Lacrosse League team announced Tuesday it has reached a five-year agreement to relocate from Scotiabank Arena to Hamilton’s First Ontario Centre, starting with the planned 2021-22 season. The agreement comes with a team option for a multi-year extension. "There are a lot of reasons with a lot of layers to this decision, but when all things were considered, we feel this is best for the future of the Toronto Rock and we’re very excited to work with FirstOntario Centre," Jamie Dawick, the Rock's owner, president and general manager said in a release. "There is a strong business case behind the relocation to Hamilton, including a significant reduction in game operations costs as well as the opportunities that exist to better connect with our fan base and most importantly grow that fan base and increase revenues." The franchise played its first season at what was then known as Copps Coliseum after joining the NLL in 1998 as the Ontario Raiders. The team moved to Toronto the following season and rebranded as the Rock after being purchased by a group led by then-Maple Leafs assistant general manager Bill Waters. The Rock became a hot ticket in Toronto, with a peak average attendance of 17,123 at the Air Canada Centre (now Scotiabank Arena) in 2005. But attendance began to steadily decline from that high point. The Rock averaged 10,985 fans in 2011, when they won the last of their six NLL titles. Toronto averaged 8,339 fans in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, which was fifth out of the league's 13 teams but made for a sparse crowd at the 18,819-seat venue. FirstOntario Centre has a listed capacity of 17,383 for hockey, so the Rock will still need an uptick in attendance to escape a cavernous atmosphere. The Rock said in the release, however, the move gives them a better selection of dates for home games. At Scotiabank Arena, they were behind the NHL's Maple Leafs and NBA's Raptors for coveted slots. "Having access to Saturday night home games gives us the opportunity to become more accessible to even more people," Dawick said. "Fans will be able to travel in and out of Hamilton with ease and enjoy the city both before and after the game." The team decided to keep its name and branding despite the move. "We absolutely considered (changing) it," Dawick said. "That being said, we have always represented the (Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area) and nothing’s changed in that regard, just the location of our home games. "We're the same team, the same franchise, playing our games in a different building and community. We are playing in Hamilton because it’s where we want to be for the long-term." The NLL announced in March plans for an 18-game 2021-22 season starting Dec. 3. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021. The Canadian Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retired Tuesday in his 13th season in the majors, ending a career in which he threw the first no-hitter in Washington Nationals' history and earned two All-Star selections. Zimmermann posted a career record of 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA. He was an NL All-Star in 2013 and '14 while with the Nationals. The 34-year-old right-hander from Auburndale, Wisconsin, made two relief appearances for his home-state team this season and had a 0-0 record with a 7.94 ERA. “I have had the joy of playing the game that I love for the past 15 years,” Zimmermann said in a statement released by the Brewers. “I will forever be thankful to the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers for allowing me to live out this dream. It has been particularly special to be able to end it all playing for my hometown team, the Milwaukee Brewers. “Thank you to all of my friends, teammates and family members who have been by my side throughout this incredible journey. I will miss the game greatly, but I’m ready for the new phase of my life.” Zimmermann initially planned to retire a little earlier. After signing a minor league deal with the Brewers this year and failing to make the team’s initial major league roster, Zimmermann decided at the end of April to retire. He changed his mind a couple of hours later when the Brewers called to promote him to the big leagues after a flurry of injuries hit their pitching staff. “I think I was retired for about two hours,” Zimmermann said. In his first outing with the Brewers, Zimmermann gave up five runs over 3 2/3 innings of relief in a 16-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He fared much better in what ended up being his final major league outing, working two shutout innings Friday in a 6-1 loss to the Miami Marlins. Zimmermann’s greatest success came with Washington, where his rise coincided with the Nationals’ emergence from perennial last-place team to regular playoff participant. The Nationals were producing their second straight season of 100-plus losses when Zimmermann broke into the majors in 2009. He was a key part of Washington’s rotation when the Nationals won NL East titles in 2012 and 2014. He went 19-9 with a 3.25 ERA and finished seventh in the NL Cy Young Award voting in 2013. He finished fifth in the Cy Young Award balloting the following season after going 14-5 with a 2.66 ERA. He threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 victory over the Marlins on Sept. 28, 2014, the last day of the regular season — a gem that was preserved by a diving catch by outfielder Steven Souza Jr. for the final out. Zimmermann signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Detroit Tigers after the 2015 season but couldn’t come close to matching the success he produced in Washington. After going 70-50 with a 3.32 ERA in seven years with the Nationals, Zimmermann was 25-41 with a 5.63 ERA in five years with Detroit. He went 1-13 with a 6.94 ERA in 2019 and pitched in only three games in 2020 due to a forearm injury. Finishing his career in Milwaukee this season enabled the 2007 second-round draft pick from Division III school Wisconsin-Stevens Point to become the 11th Wisconsin native to play for the Brewers. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Megargee, The Associated Press
