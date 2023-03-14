The Fed’s 2% Inflation Target, Explained

Inflation is slowly easing, but it’s still far from the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. WSJ’s Nick Timiraos explains how 2% became the central bank’s sweet spot, and what happens when the U.S. economy strays too far from it. Illustration: Miki Katoni

Latest Stories

  • Inflation data arrives at critical moment for Fed after bank failures, jobs data

    In the wake of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, investors will be closely monitoring February's upcoming inflation print as Wall Street debates the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates later this month.

  • The Fed will be forced to surrender on rate hikes after SVB's failure, says top economist Mohamed El-Erian

    A plunge in the 2-year Treasury yield following SVB's meltdown suggests market expectations that the Fed will end its aggressive interest-rate hikes, according to Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Asian stocks plummet as U.S. bank rout spills over

    By Ambar Warrick

  • U.S. government guarantees all Silicon Valley Bank deposits, money available Monday

    Silicon Valley Bank depositors will be made whole and have access to their money starting Monday morning, according to a statement from the Treasury, Fed, and FDIC on Sunday.

  • Bank shares plunge on contagion fears; precious metals rally

    Global bank shares and short-dated U.S. Treasury yields plunged on Monday as concerns over fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank lingered despite action from regulators. Bond markets saw a repricing of rate hike bets, with rising expectations for a pause in rate hikes or a lower rate hike. HSBC's London listed dropped after it said it would acquire the UK subsidiary of stricken Silicon Valley Bank for the token amount of 1 pound ($1.21).

  • Oil prices fall 2% in choppy trade as banking fears rattle markets

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell over 2% in volatile trading on Monday as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank roiled equities markets and raised fears of a fresh financial crisis, but a recovery in Chinese demand provided support. Brent crude futures settled down $2.01, or 2.4%, to $80.77. U.S. authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after fears of contagion from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank led to a sell-off in U.S. assets at the end of last week and state regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday.

  • Wall Street split on Fed's next move as financial sector buckles after bank failures

    Wall Street is weighing in on the Federal Reserve's next move after the collapse of California's Silicon Valley Bank, the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

  • Crypto soars as bank bailouts remove haircut risk, encourage rate hopes

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Goldman analysts no longer expect Fed rate hike in March after SVB failure

    Goldman previously expected a 25-basis-point hike in March. U.S. regulators on Sunday said the failed Silicon Valley Bank's customers will have access to all their deposits starting Monday and regulators set up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds. The Federal Reserve also made it easier for banks to borrow from it in emergencies.

  • US government moves to stop potential banking crisis

    The U.S. government took extraordinary steps Sunday to stop a potential banking crisis after the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank, assuring all depositors at the failed institution that they could access all their money quickly, even as another major bank was shut down. Regulators had worked all weekend to try to find a buyer for the bank, which was the second-largest bank failure in history. In a sign of how fast the financial bleeding was occurring, regulators announced that New York-based Signature Bank had also failed and was being seized on Sunday.

  • Brazil's Senate set to approve invitation for central bank chief's hearing

    Brazil's Senate Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) is expected to agree on Tuesday to invite Central Bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto to testify at a hearing on the country's high interest rates, three sources told Reuters on Monday. Committee chair Senator Vanderlan Cardoso, who submitted the invitation request, said "the current level of the basic interest rate has generated much debate in the economic sphere about the central bank's obligation to reduce this rate." Since taking office in January, leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has systematically criticized the bank's high benchmark interest rates, which have remained at a six-year high of 13.75% since September.

  • No relief for European stocks as bank selloff continues

    European stocks fell on Monday as bank stocks continued to tumble in the region even as authorities stepped in to cap the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6% by 0812 GMT, having closed at a more-than-five-week low on Friday. However, Wall Street futures rallied after the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury announced a range of measures to stabilise the banking system and said depositors at SVB would have access to their deposits on Monday.

  • U.S. Federal Reserve to hold closed-door meeting Monday

    The US Federal Reserve is holding a closed-door meeting on Monday

  • Bank rescue leaves Fed in a rate bind

    So, U.S. authorities have ridden to the rescue of the financial system, generating the biggest rally in short-term bonds in decades amid talk the Federal Reserve might not hike rates at all next week given the stakes at play. The Asian day began with a bang when the Treasury and Fed announced they would cover all depositors at SVB, not just those under the $250,000 insurance cap, although share and bond holders would get no help. The same went for depositors at New-York based SignatureBank which was wrapped up over the weekend - marking the second- and third-largest failures in U.S. banking history.

  • Analysis-As banks break, markets hear the sound of peaking rates

    Investors scrambled to pull down global rate expectations on Monday and abandoned wagers on steep U.S. hikes next week, reckoning the biggest American bank failure since the financial crisis will make policymakers think twice. On Sunday, the U.S. administration took emergency steps to shore up banking confidence, guaranteeing deposits after withdrawals overwhelmed Silicon Valley Bank and closing under-pressure lender Signature Bank in New York. The Federal Reserve also set up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds.

  • Marketmind: Banks rescued, rates recoil, stress builds

    U.S. regulators' swift weekend action to limit fallout from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank has prompted one of the most extraordinary recoils in borrowing costs in decades as investors re-assess the implications of the sudden banking system stress. With New York-based Signature Bank also shut down over the weekend, marking both as the second and third biggest bank failures in U.S. history, banking stocks round the world were hit hard - with questions mounting about the effect on business confidence and the next direction of monetary policy. With shares in embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse losing as much as 12% on Monday in the slipstream of U.S. events, bank stocks in the euro zone and Japan fell more than 5%.

  • EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht climbs as Asian currencies gain on weak U.S. dollar

    * Thai baht firms 1.6% * Benchmark in Malaysia lead losses among peers * Ringgit set for best day in more than a month By Navya Mittal March 13 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose sharply on Monday, leading strengthening Asian emerging currencies as the U.S. dollar slid amid the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may hike interest rates less aggressively. The Thai baht strengthened as much as 1.6% to 34.43 per dollar, and was set to post its sharpest gain since March 1, while the Philippine peso and Malaysian ringitt appreciated 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively. Equities in the region were largely mixed, with Singapore , Thailand, and Malaysia losing between 0.4% and 1%, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.7%.

  • US STOCKS-Futures gain on bets of likely rate hike pause after SVB collapse

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as authorities stepped in to restore investor confidence after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), with some investors betting on a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq led the gains as U.S. Treasury yields dipped to one-month lows, but were off session highs.

