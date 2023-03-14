The Fed’s 2% Inflation Target, Explained

Reuters

So, U.S. authorities have ridden to the rescue of the financial system, generating the biggest rally in short-term bonds in decades amid talk the Federal Reserve might not hike rates at all next week given the stakes at play. The Asian day began with a bang when the Treasury and Fed announced they would cover all depositors at SVB, not just those under the $250,000 insurance cap, although share and bond holders would get no help. The same went for depositors at New-York based SignatureBank which was wrapped up over the weekend - marking the second- and third-largest failures in U.S. banking history.