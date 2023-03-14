The Fed’s 2% Inflation Target, Explained

Reuters
* Thai baht firms 1.6% * Benchmark in Malaysia lead losses among peers * Ringgit set for best day in more than a month By Navya Mittal March 13 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose sharply on Monday, leading strengthening Asian emerging currencies as the U.S. dollar slid amid the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may hike interest rates less aggressively. The Thai baht strengthened as much as 1.6% to 34.43 per dollar, and was set to post its sharpest gain since March 1, while the Philippine peso and Malaysian ringitt appreciated 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively. Equities in the region were largely mixed, with Singapore , Thailand, and Malaysia losing between 0.4% and 1%, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.7%.