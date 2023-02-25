Late February snow gives a big boost to the Sierra snowpack
Snow has been continuously falling in the Sierra since late Wednesday and the powder is piling up quickly. As of Friday morning, the statewide snow water content is at 144% of the April 1 average. That date is typically when the snowpack reaches its peak for the season. This late-winter snowfall is a welcome bonus to the state snowpack after a month-long pause in precipitation. The active weather pattern at the beginning of the year brought the snowpack above the April 1 benchmark on Jan. 11, but more was needed to ensure a well-above-average snow season.