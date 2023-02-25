Late February snow gives a big boost to the Sierra snowpack

Reuters Videos

STORY: Location: Lake Garda, ItalyLake Garda's water levels have fallen to record lowsmaking it possible to reach the island of San Biagio via an exposed pathwayCourtesy: EUROPEAN UNION, COPERNICUS SENTINEL-2 IMAGERY [show last year vs this year][Elena Corban, Local resident]"I've lived here for eighteen years and I've never seen the lake so dry. I used to come here by boat, but this time I can walk. It's pretty bad, let's hope for some rain."Weeks of dry winter weather have raised concerns that Italy could face another droughtAn anticyclone has brought milder temperatures more normally seen in late springSource: Legambiente environmental groupRivers and lakes in the north of the country are especially dryThe Po, Italy’s longest river, has 61% less water than normal at this time of yearThe Alps have also received less than half of their normal snowfall