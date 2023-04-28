Fears for Brazil's caimans living in a dirty canal

STORY: These caimans live among trash

in a canal in Rio de Janeiro

[LOCATION: Recreio dos Bandeirantes, Brazil]

Their habitat has become

a dump site for the community

But there's another serious problem

Authorities believe these animals

are hunted for human consumption

[Mario Moscatelli, Biologist]

"In Brazil, hunting is a crime, it’s not allowed. Then, whoever is hunting caimans is committing a crime. And whoever is consuming this meat is taking a risk because the toxin that’s produced by cyanobacteria is not eliminated when fried or boiled or in any meat treatment."

On April 18, authorities in Rio launched

a crackdown on illegal hunting in the region