Fear for Uganda's zoo animals as cash dwindles in lockdown

Nyakato, an orphaned baby elephant at the Uganda Wildlife Education centre.

For now her biggest problem is loneliness.

Soon it may be food.

Cash at the centre where she lives, alongside hundreds of other animals from lions to rhinos, is running out.

Last year they welcomed almost 400,000 people -- but visitor numbers started dropping in January and it was forced to close its doors at the end of March.

Executive director of the publicly owned centre is James Musinguzi.

Executive director of the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre, James Musinguzi, saying:

"When we closed the implication was that no coin was coming in as we speak right now because money was coming in through gate collections, accommodation, restaurant, specialised programs. Those are not happening any more."

Bosses estimate the centre can only keep going another two months.

Nyakato alone drinks 12 litres of baby formula a day -- which cost the equivalent of 1900 US dollars per month.

The lockdown in Uganda, initially for 14 days, was extended for an extra three weeks on April 14th.

Even if lockdown ends soon, global travel and tourism are likely to take time to recover.

For now, the centre is trying to attract supporters using 'virtual tours' on social media.

And bosses are hoping more cash will come soon to keep the animals from going hungry.