FDA approves human trials for Parksinson's treatment

Reuters

Canada will launch a C$13 billion ($9.6 billion) dental care plan for uninsured Canadians this month, the government said Monday, fulfilling a cornerstone of a deal with an opposition party to keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority government in power. The Canadian Dental Care Plan will start taking applications from people aged 87 and older this month before it is gradually rolled out to other age groups next year, with full coverage expected in 2025, the Liberal government said in a statement. The plan will be open to Canadians with an annual family income of less than C$90,000 who do not have dental insurance.