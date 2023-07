For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration has approved a birth control pill that does not require a prescription. The FDA announced Thursday it has approved Opill (norgestrel) tablets for over-the-counter use. Opill was first approved in 1973 to prevent pregnancies but was taken off the market in 2005 due to business reasons. Drugmaker Perrigo said it intends to have the drug available over the counter in early 2024.