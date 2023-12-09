FDA approves a cure for sickle cell disease
FDA approves a cure for sickle cell disease
FDA approves a cure for sickle cell disease
Prince Edward Island's biggest hospital declared a partial Code Orange Friday night "in response to several trauma patients being expected at the hospital."Health P.E.I. said more staff are being "activated" at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown "to increase hospital capacity in order to respond to the event."The health agency didn't say what prompted the alert, but said only people with urgent or critical issues should go to the hospital's emergency department as long as the alert was in
Julie Gibson Clark is aging at 0.665 of a year for every chronological year she lives and ranks no.2 in a global online longevity game.
"The alarm goes off, and I feel completely rejuvenated."
Had I known some end-of-life symptoms were completely normal, some fear and stress may have been alleviated.
The Tennis Hall of Famer was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021.
Toronto’s Humber River Hospital has started using a new model to get more hip replacement patients through the operating room. CBC’s Christine Birak breaks down how hyper-throughput surgeries work and why the hospital says it's the type of innovation provinces should invest in.
Tech billionaires are trying to live forever— and so can you. Here's a list of foods experts say you should be eating to stay alive longer.
Hayley Erbert was hospitalized and underwent an "emergency craniectomy" after becoming “disoriented” while on the Symphony of Dance tour with husband Derek Hough
Five people have now died in a salmonella outbreak linked to two brands of cantaloupe sold across Canada this fall, according to federal officials.The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed the deaths in its latest update on Thursday, though it did not provide further details. The outbreak, linked to contaminated Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupe, has now sickened 129 people across six provinces — nearly double the number of cases since Dec. 1, when there was just a single reported death.Salm
The scene inside the Al-Nasr hospital ICU ward is chilling. The tiny bodies of babies, several still attached to wires and tubes that were meant to keep them alive, decomposing in their hospital beds.
TORONTO — At least 99 hospital patients in Ontario have been placed in long-term care homes without their consent, the province's auditor general has found. Opposition politicians and seniors' advocates have roundly criticized a law the Progressive Conservative government enacted last year to enable those moves, which can see those patients placed in homes up to 70 kilometres away, or 150 kilometres if they are in northern Ontario. The annual report from the auditor general's office this week sa
Mark Cuban takes 3 supplements every day: melatonin to help with sleep and vitamins D and E for health benefits like strong bones and anti-aging.
NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials on Friday released the first nationally representative estimate of how many U.S. adults have chronic fatigue syndrome: 3.3 million. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's number is larger than previous studies have suggested, and is likely boosted by some of the patients with long COVID. The condition clearly "is not a rare illness,” said the CDC's Dr. Elizabeth Unger, one of the report's co-authors. Chronic fatigue is characterized by at least six mont
Many processed foods strip carbs of their natural fibers. Eating foods with an ideal total carbohydrate-to-fiber ratio can help with weight management and improve overall health.
Some Canadian doctors are urging caution as a new study shows more teens and kids are taking melatonin to help them sleep. Many are using it long-term, but there is limited research on its safety for adolescents.
Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist, urged people who have recalled cantaloupes in their home to discard them and get checked if they have symptoms.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge on Thursday gave a pregnant woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis permission to get an abortion in an unprecedented challenge over bans that more than a dozen states have enacted since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The lawsuit by Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two from the Dallas area, is believed to be the first time since the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision last year that a woman has asked a court to approve an abortion. The order only applies to Cox
Recent studies have shown better healing rates, improved motion, and improved strength in those patients who have surgery after a fracture
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday night put on hold a judge's ruling that approved an abortion for a pregnant woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis, throwing into limbo an unprecedented challenge to one of the most restrictive bans in the U.S. The order by the all-Republican court came more than 30 hours after Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two from the Dallas area, received a temporary restraining order from a lower court judge that prevents Texas from enforcing the st
Your cognitive function is an important part of your health. Here's how chocolate and sleep can improve it.