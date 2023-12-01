FC Cincinnati playoff hype reaches new levels with match vs. Crew set for Saturday
FC Cincinnati playoff hype reaches new levels with match vs. Crew set for Saturday
FC Cincinnati playoff hype reaches new levels with match vs. Crew set for Saturday
Corey Perry had his contract terminated earlier this week after reports of an "alcohol-related" incident.
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin posted on Instagram on Friday that he and his wife, Kenzy, have lost their baby due in April 2024.
The NFL superstar's widow and son tell PEOPLE about the severe memory loss that led to a diagnosis, their hope of helping others with a documentary on CTE risks
Postgame quotes from the podium, lockerroom after Seattle lost 41-35 to Dallas at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night.
To make that kind of money for those performances, and then to call foul on the Tour is quite the bold move.
How will the Blue Jays' offseason unfold? We'll keep you up to date all winter with the latest signings, trades and rumours.
Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said he was going to "do what's right and take care of" videographer Kevin Fitzgibbons after the NFL suspended him.
For the first time ever, the NFL is using the new "Monday Night Football" flex rules to change a matchup, moving Eagles-Seahawks into the slot.
Former PGA champion Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell and Kyle Stanley are among 73 players who signed up for the LIV Golf Promotions qualifier next week in Abu Dhabi, where three spots are up for grabs to be part of the 2024 rosters. The PGA Tour had said players would not be suspended for playing the qualifier, although they would need to get a media rights release.
DK Metcalf is one of the fastest players in the NFL.
Chicago Fire is saying goodbye to yet another cast member. Alberto Rosende, who has played Blake Gallo for four seasons, will exit the NBC drama in the Season 12 premiere (airing Jan. 17), TVLine has confirmed. The actor first joined Fire in Season 8 as a promising but sometimes reckless rookie firefighter with a tragic …
It has become a troubling pattern for Sweden. Make it nine times that the Nordic country with a proud heritage in winter sports has put its hand up to stage a Winter Olympics, only to be knocked back. The latest rejection came Wednesday when the International Olympic Committee opted for a late French bid — combining the snowy Alps region with the Riviera resort of Nice — to host the Winter Games in 2030 rather than ones from Switzerland and Sweden. The Swedes are somewhat puzzled. After all, the
Looking at the risks, potential rewards, and what it might take to bring Bregman to Toronto.
Conor McGregor welcomed a new baby boy.
Despite an injury- and suspension-plagued season, Chase Elliott was chosen as the fan favorite on Thursday in Nashville. Who else was honored?
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaRon Bland added to his NFL-leading interception total with a nifty pick, though that didn't really make up for the big plays against the Dallas Cowboys cornerback before they rallied to avoid their first home loss this season. Bland didn't return this one for a touchdown — he already has the NFL record with five picks returned for scores — but his eighth interception of the season late in the third quarter ended a streak of three consecutive TD drives for the Seattle Se
Former NFL defensive star backpedals on his early-season comments about the Dallas Cowboys’ star wide receiver
Woods shot a two-under-par 70 in the second round of the Hero World Challenge.
Looking for an edge on the competition this week and beyond? Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings.
REGINA — A Saskatchewan judge has found a former Western Hockey League coach guilty of inappropriately touching and hitting a teenage player 35 years ago. Justice Peter Bergbusch convicted Bernard Lynch, a former assistant coach with the Regina Pats hockey team, of sexual assault and assault of a 17-year-old in 1988. The player cannot be identified. The judge says he found Lynch's testimony to be inconsistent and that the evidence supplied by the player was straightforward and truthful. Lynch is