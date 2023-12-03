FC Cincinnati head coach speaks after season-ending loss to Columbus Crew
FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan speaks after the team's 3-2 season-ending loss to the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference Final. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/bdz3bx7y
The NFL superstar's widow and son tell PEOPLE about the severe memory loss that led to a diagnosis, their hope of helping others with a documentary on CTE risks
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin posted on Instagram on Friday that he and his wife, Kenzy, have lost their baby due in April 2024.
Watch Mike Perry's brutal win over Luke Rockhold ahead of his return this Saturday at BKFC 56.
"Jon Rahm is one of the biggest assets that we have on the PGA Tour.”
To make that kind of money for those performances, and then to call foul on the Tour is quite the bold move.
Postgame quotes from the podium, lockerroom after Seattle lost 41-35 to Dallas at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night.
Zara and Mike Tindall have opened up about how their children and the Prince and Princess of Wales' children often find themselves in competition…
"I haven’t played in six months," the golf pro said following his return to the sport
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes made a small contribution to the ongoing celebration of Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair on Friday. Barnes wore a signed red Sinclair jersey before and after Toronto's 119-106 loss to the visiting New York Knicks. Sinclair played the second last game of her international career on Friday against Australia in Langford, B.C., with her farewell match on Tuesday in Vancouver. The 22-year-old Barnes said that even though he and Sinclair play different s
Erik ten Hag and Anthony Martial were involved in an angry exchange as Manchester United slipped to a sixth defeat of the season in the latest blow to their hopes of a top-four finish.
TORONTO — Joseph Woll saved his best for last. The Maple Leafs rookie goaltender had already made two huge stops in overtime when Kraken forward Jordan Eberle appeared on the lip of the crease with the game on his stick. Woll went full stretch — "just trying to do everything I can" — to deny that chance as well, giving him 37 saves through regulation and the 3-on-3 extra period before making two more in the shootout as Toronto secured a 4-3 victory over Seattle. "A lot of fun when the game's on
The NFL safety wrote "Yikes" alongside a photograph of a reporter's wife in a since-deleted post
TORONTO — Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs were cruising. The winger had bagged his second-career hat trick to snap a long goal drought and help his team build a 3-1 advantage through two periods. All Toronto had to do was lock things down over the final 20 minutes. A familiar storyline then bubbled to the surface, setting the stage for Marner to leave a final mark on the night — after his goaltender held the fort. Marner buried the shootout winner on the heels of emphatically halting an eight-g
UFC Austin will forever be remembered as the first UFC card to feature slam knockouts in back-to-back fights, courtesy of Cody Brundage.
"I just want my money back. It's a lot of money for me," said a single mother who bought tickets to the game as a gift to her son.
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was arrested in Michigan on a misdemeanor charge after he allegedly injured his brother.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaRon Bland added to his NFL-leading interception total with a nifty pick, though that didn't really make up for the big plays against the Dallas Cowboys cornerback before they rallied to avoid their first home loss this season. Bland didn't return this one for a touchdown — he already has the NFL record with five picks returned for scores — but his eighth interception of the season late in the third quarter ended a streak of three consecutive TD drives for the Seattle Se
Adidas tweeted responses to Kevin Durant, who said he wouldn't wear new shoes designed by Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.
LANGFORD, B.C. — Nichelle Prince scored twice as Canada thumped an experimental Australia lineup 5-0 Friday in Christine Sinclair's penultimate international game. The 10th-ranked Canadians had their way with the 11th-ranked Matildas on a wet night. Cloe Lacasse, Simi Awujo and Adriana Leon also scored for Canada, which led 2-0 at the half. Sinclair, the world's all-time leading scorer with 190 goals, came on in the 63rd minute for her 330th cap with Canada up 5-0. The 40-year-old from Burnaby,
