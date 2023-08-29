How can FC Cincinnati clinch a playoff spot this week?

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The fans at the CPKC Women's Open don't care, Brooke Henderson is still their favourite. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., was greeted with cheers or chants at every hole around Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club on Sunday as she put together a 4-under 68 round to improve her overall score at the Canadian women's championship to 2 under. Disappointed with her performance at the only LPGA Tour event in Canada, Henderson said she was buoyed by the chants of "Let's go Brooke!" or the i