FBI warns of online scams during holiday shopping

The Canadian Press

It's time for another cold one. Canada will host the U.S. at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field in a Jan. 30 World Cup qualifier. The match will be sandwiched around Canadian visits to Honduras on Jan. 27 and El Salvador on Feb. 2. It will mark the first time the Canadian men have played in Hamilton. The Canadian women last played there in June 2018, losing 3-2 to Germany. The Canadian men are no strangers to playing in a winter wonderland, having dispatched Mexico 2-1 in a snowy Commonwealth Stadium