FBI warns against using airport phone charging stations

A full emergency was declared at Dublin International Airport on Sunday, April 9, after sparks were seen shooting from the front landing gear of a Ryanair aircraft arriving from Liverpool, England.Video recorded by Airports Live TV shows a stream of flames underneath the landing aircraft with emergency responders arriving to the scene shortly after it comes to a stop.Dublin International Airport said flights were delayed and all passengers disembarked the aircraft normally.In a statement provided to the Irish Times, Ryanair said the flight “experienced a minor technical issue with its nose landing gear upon landing”.Airports Live TV is an aviation livestreaming service. Presenter Adam James told Storyful that he was impressed by the manoeuvring of the crew during the incident.“The flight crew using their skills and experience managed to maintain control of the Boeing 737 aircraft and bring it to a halt safely,” James said. Credit: Airports Live TV via Storyful