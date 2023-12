Yahoo Finance Video

According to Canaccord Genuity's survey on Tesla's (TSLA) newly launched Cybertruck, two-thirds of respondent car buyers would not purchase the long-awaited electric truck. Canaccord Genuity Managing Director George Gianarikas discusses the survey results and gauging consumer sentiment on the Cybertruck's market debut. "Our survey is very, very simple: Would you buy Cybertruck?" Gianarikas tells Yahoo Finance. "But, if you ask me based on the discussions I've had individually, which have probably been in the hundreds, it's really the look of the vehicle that gets people excited or revolts people. It's really controversial and it's different. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.