Fayetteville picks new superintendent

Justin Bieber’s surprise Rolling Loud performance was disturbed by the audience chanting insults at his wife Hailey Bieber. During the show, the audience began shouting insults and chanting “F*** Hailey!”. This follows recent drama between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, Justin’s famed ex-girlfriend. The pair were on and off from the early 2010s, finally ending things in 2018. Justin married Hailey later that year. Since then, drama has followed the couple. Most recently, fans claimed that Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner were making fun of Gomez online. Gomez had posted a picture of her eyebrows, claiming she had laminated them too much and looked strange. Hours later, Jenner posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the words, "this was an accident" placed on top of her brows. While Bieber and Jenner's sister Kendall posted a TikTok with the audio-clip, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right”. Many took this as a dig towards Gomez, however, Kylie Jenner denied the claims, calling them “silly”. Gomez later made a similar statement but the incident prompted her to take a break from social media.