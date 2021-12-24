Fayetteville health officer tests positive for COVID-19
Dr. Marti Sharkey is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and got her booster shot in August.
Dr. Marti Sharkey is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and got her booster shot in August.
Summit Series this was not, as this game was not as close as the score might indicate.
The Finland-USA game featured a pair of questionable hits.
DJ Amanda Harkimo claims it was an honest mistake.
Connor McDavid playing alongside Sidney Crosby. Auston Matthews leading a young group of talented Americans. These are some of the storylines hockey fans will miss out on.
Connor Bedard and Luke Hughes headline an exciting group of burgeoning stars in the next World Juniors.
With the market frozen, some of MLB's biggest contenders have gaping holes on their rosters.
With the league-wide outbreak still raging, several key players are still questionable headed into Week 16. Injuries also continue to pile up, leaving fantasy managers scrambling.
What's better than a half-court, game-winning shot? A half-court, treat-winning shot!
These 15 athletes were top of mind for Yahoo Canada users this year.
The Suns' turnaround from also-ran to contender in two seasons started with a standard set in the bubble, and their maturity has helped them succeed despite distractions.
The depleted Toronto Raptors have signed forwards Juwan Morgan and D.J. Wilson and guard Tremont Waters to 10-day contracts.
The Bills will miss Beasley in Sunday's showdown at the Patriots. That said, a second-option wide receiver is one thing. A franchise quarterback would be another.
Here's one thing every NHL team should be hoping is under their Christmas tree.
Thursday's game was just the third matchup between the schools.
Hawaii was set to play Memphis on Friday.
Walker's been on fire since his return, but the sliding Knicks have now dropped nine of their last 12 games.
Bellinger and the Dodgers reportedly got the deal done prior to the Dec. 1 transaction freeze.
Ariel Epstein gives her DFS must-play, value play, and a fade for the NBA Christmas Day slate on Saturday, Dec. 25
CJ McCollum suffered a pneumothorax of his right lung earlier this month.
Will this year's tournament submit an entry for the greatest teams ever assembled at the world junior championship?