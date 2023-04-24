Fayetteville, Arkansas suspect in deadly stabbing appears at court hearing

CBC

Ryan Rawlings and his partner Kaitlyn MacLean were enjoying themselves in sunny Dominican Republic earlier this month but came home to a chilling discovery. The central air conditioning unit they had installed on a home they're renovating on Curry Avenue, in Windsor, had been vandalized and some of its components were stolen. All that remains is a fan unit and some exterior panels. "It makes me hesitant to want to stay here," Rawlings told CBC News. He said the unit cost $4,000 and it will cost