Fawn Fire Spreads Heavy Smoke Across Redding, California

Residents in parts of Shasta County, California, were ordered to evacuate as the Fawn Fire grew to 1,200 acres on Thursday, September 23, Cal Fire said.

This footage filmed by Andrew Montesi, who said it was taken in the city of Redding located south of Shasta Lake where the blaze was burning, shows a layer of dark smoke hanging across the sky.

Crews continued to battle the blaze in “steep, rugged terrain” as it remained at 5 percent containment on Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. Credit: Andrew Montesi via Storyful