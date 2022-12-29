Favourite hockey moments of 2022

Nazem Kadri featured highly in many people's favourite hockey moments of 2022, from Jordan Binnington's bottle throw to Kadri first comments as a Stanley Cup champion. Auston Matthews 60-goal season and Herb Carnegie's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame also made our list.

Video Transcript

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Give me your-- give me a favorite-- your favorite moment of the year. Give me something that you really enjoyed thoroughly. Could be a goal. Could be a moment, be a story. It doesn't even have to be all that positive. It could have just made you laugh because of incompetence.

SAM CHANG: My favorite story of the year was the Colorado Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup, followed closely by Jordan Binnington throwing a water bottle at Nazem Kadri in a press conference and missing. Those are my two favorite moments.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: My favorite moment of 2022 is Nazem Kadri going on national television and telling his haters to kiss his ass.

OMAR: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I don't think it gets any better than that.

SAM CHANG: That was so good.

OMAR: That was so funny.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That was so good.

OMAR: Yeah. Yeah, that was going to be my answer, the Kadri post-Cup thing-- cup speech. But I guess another thing-- and I know this is a-- piss off a lot of people, whatever. Matthew scoring 60 was cool. I almost swore. That was-- that was really-- that was really cool. Because again, it was something that we hadn't seen in the league for a long time. And it was just cool that it was a Leaf that did it.

And especially when-- because when you drop the player and they become like your franchise player, it's like, oh, they're going to score this many goals and that many goals. And it's like, they seem like such high, arbitrary numbers. But then watching a player do it, and saying they're a part of my team, and then for him to go on, and then win the heart, and then win the Ted Lindsay, which, again, was something that-- Leafs haven't been recognized for individual awards for so long because we've been ass. So yeah, that was a cool moment for sure.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Why'd you say "ass" like that?

OMAR: I don't know. I'm just trying to mix it up a little bit there.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Is that the closest you've gone to swearing on this show?

OMAR: No.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I think it is.

OMAR: The closest I got to swearing was when the frickin' CN Tower went red, blue, and white to show support for the Montreal Canadiens. Like, that was so stupid. That was the closest I got.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I remember that. Avry, your favorite moment of 2022?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: My favorite moment was to be in attendance to see Dr. Herb Carnegie go into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yes, there we go.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: That was honestly my fear moment, someone who, for many years, had been overlooked, had been not considered to be a Hall of Famer. And to see him finally go into the Hall-- and it goes to show, once again, hockey contributions, the Hockey Hall of Fame is not just the NHL Hall of Fame. You have contributers in the hockey world that should be going in every year who made an impact.

And next, I want to see Larry Kwong in the Hall of Fame next. I want to see Julie Chu in the Hall of Fame next. It is not the NHL Hall of Fame. Again, I'll say it again, it is not the NHL Hall of Fame. It is the Hockey Hall of Fame.

I want to see a class maybe-- I want to see the class of 2023 have maybe one NHL player, maybe one-- maybe none. Do the-- hockey is not just one league, and we need to celebrate that way more often. So seeing Dr. Carnegie and the Hall of Fame this year, amazing.

OMAR: Amen.

