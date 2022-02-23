Favorite long shots at the PGA Honda Classic

Pamela Maldonado gets you set for this weekend's PGA tournament in Florida with her best underdogs with favorable odds heading into the Honda Classic. Make sure to stay tuned all week here on Yahoo Sportsbook Daily. We have more NHL wagers and NBA on tap.

Bet $10 on any game at BetMGM and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.