Fauci says reopening too soon may mean 'needless' deaths: NYT

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to warn the U.S. Senate on Tuesday (May 12) against the risks of reopening the economy too soon, saying it could lead to quote "needless suffering and death."

That's according to a Monday (May 11) report by the New York Times.

The comments came as the U.S. recorded more than 1.3 million coronavirus cases -- over a fourth of the 4 million plus infections worldwide.

Yet on Monday President Trump continued touting the nation's virus response.

"We have met the moment and we have prevailed. Americans do whatever it takes to find solutions, pioneer breakthroughs and harness the energies we need to achieve a total victory."

The rise in infections has put pressure on U.S. efforts to boost testing capacity with health officials like Fauci having flagged the challenge of testing those in greatest need.

The Times cited Fauci as saying in an email that trying to reopen the country prematurely would quote "risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country" and quote "actually set us back on our quest to return to normal."

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci heads, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meanwhile Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner told Fox News on Monday the U.S. has issued over 9.3 million virus tests and counting.