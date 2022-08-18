FAU Women's soccer preps for first game of the season
FAU Women's soccer preps for their first game of the season against Alabama Crimson Tide.
FAU Women's soccer preps for their first game of the season against Alabama Crimson Tide.
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open
EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e
Members of the Calgary Disc Golf Club are asking the city to rethink its decision to remove a temporary course in North Glenmore Park by the end of October. The course near the Glenmore Reservoir was installed in 2021 to provide additional outdoor recreation space during the pandemic. With many Calgarians returning to travel and other activities, the city says the pressure on the park system isn't the same. "A temporary amenity doesn't require full engagement with a community, which helped provi
OTTAWA — Christian Vital scored 17 points as the Hamilton Honey Badgers held on to beat the Scarborough Shooting Stars 90-88 in the Canadian Elite Basketball League's championship game Sunday. Hamilton earned its first title in franchise history after losing in the 2019 final and 2020 semifinals. But it didn't come easily as the Honey Badgers nearly blew a 22-point lead in the final minutes at TD Place. Hamilton led 89-71, needing just one point to clinch the win in Elam ending, where the first
TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus
CALGARY — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 488 yards and engineered a 41-40 comeback win Saturday over the Calgary Stampeders. The 24-year-old from Victoria recovered from two early interceptions, which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns, running for a pair of short-yardage touchdowns and throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the exciting CFL contest. Completing 39 of 52 pass attempts, Rourke broke his own single-game passing record by a Canadian following the 477 yards he p
TORONTO — She was definitely the class of the Woodbine Oaks but Kevin Attard is expecting a little more of filly Moira on Sunday. Moira was installed as the early 5-2 favourite Wednesday for the 163rd running of the $1-million Queen’s Plate. A big reason for that was her emphatic 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks last month at Woodbine Racetrack. Moira's winning time of 1:49.78 was better than what Sir for Sure posted (1:50.62) in winning the $150,400 Plate Trial on the same day. T
EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior
Mason McTavish scored twice and Kent Johnson pulled off the goal of the tournament to complete Canada's 5-1 drubbing of Czechia on Saturday.
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been reinstated from the injured list and will be active for the team's series-opening game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday. The 32-year-old star had been on the 10-day IL due to inflammation in his right elbow. Springer is third on the team with 18 home runs and fifth with 49 RBI on the season. He also carries a batting average of .251. The four-time all-star, who hasn't played since Aug. 4, has competed in 89 of the team
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) ONSIDE program, which provides players with training to increase understanding and awareness about sexual harassment and assault, returns this fall after a hiatus the organization said was due to pandemic restrictions. The program has not run since 2019, following the cancelled 2020 season and 2021 restrictions on in-person training. Announcement of the resumption of the ONSIDE program comes as some hockey organizations in Canada face scrutiny over the lack of tra
The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.
CALGARY — Led by captain and golden-goal scorer Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada's roster for the women's world hockey championship resembles the lineup that won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in February. Canada opens the first women's world championship held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games on Aug. 25 against Finland in Herning, Denmark. The Canadians are also the defending world champions having beaten the United States 3-2 in overtime in last summer's final in Calgary. Canada will
The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat
Trinity Shadd-Ceres is one of Canada's top young track and field athletes, and arguably one of Team Ontario's busiest at the Canada Summer Games. But track is only half of the 15-year-old's athletic repertoire. While one of her goals is to eventually own the Canadian long jump record, she's also an accomplished volleyball player who dreams of one day playing for Canada at the Olympics. "Right now my options are open," she said. "I'm leaning more towards volleyball and doing track as my off-seaso
Some young Calgary students went head-to-head with the pros at a charity basketball game on Saturday, all while raising money for the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation (ACHF). The All Stars Charity Basketball Game, held at the Prolific Sports House in southeast Calgary, was organized by two local high school students: Jayda Bharmal and Bianca Jiwa. Jiwa, a student at Henry Wise Wood High School, said she and Bharmal organized the event to raise awareness about mental health and plan to dona
Toronto Raptors' fans now have some important dates to circle on their calendar after the NBA released the full 2022-2023 schedule on Wednesday.
VANCOUVER — It's difficult to talk about the Vancouver tennis scene without the names of Rebecca Marino and Vasek Pospisil popping up. They are lovable underdogs, passionate players, gritty fighters and, in the case of the annual Odlum Brown VanOpen, great draws and ambassadors. So it was fitting Wednesday, on one of the hottest nights of Vancouver's summer, the 32-year-old Pospisil sweated two hours and 40 minutes to post a thrilling 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 men's singles victory over Jordan Thompson of A