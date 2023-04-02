FAU students sad, proud of Owls despite Final Four loss
FAU students who packed the auditorium on campus to cheer on their Owls in the Final Four were devastated by the loss, but they're proud of the team and optimistic for the future.
Teacher reveals reality of 'poop buckets' in classrooms after school shootings
In the 911 calls from the Nashville school shooting, a student can be heard telling his teacher he wanted to "go home" between sobs.
The New Brunswick government considered, but ultimately opted against, buying back the former Moncton High School building to reopen it as a school. The landmark building on Church Street closed in 2015, and the property was later sold to a company that intended to convert it to leasable commercial space. Morgan Bell, a spokesperson for the province's education department, confirmed it considered "reclaiming" the building for a school. "However, due to the significant amount of investment that w
A leaked government report has revealed some teachers are working 60 hours or more a week, with a quarter considering leaving the profession altogether because of the "unacceptable" high workload. The findings from a survey conducted by the Department for Education (DfE), and seen by Sky News, said eight in ten were working upwards of 40 hours, while 22% worked 60 hours a week or more. There was also criticism of the current schools inspection regime, with 63% of teachers and leaders saying it did not provide "a fair assessment of school performance".
An expert told Insider that when schools focus on devices or hardware "we miss a lot of opportunity to work to prevent violence in our schools."
A primary school told parents their children could no longer wear the summer dress option to ensure their uniform policy was gender-neutral.
“A few in our school, on our Board, and in our community are choosing to terrorize our school community, instead of building our school and helping our students,” the resignation letter says.
A video shared on social media shows the teacher arguing with students about the use of the racial slur.
From school board term limits to gender-specific bathrooms, pronouns, teaching Black history and much more, the Florida Legislature considers an array of changes.
Happy Hippie Foundation gave a warm message to students after officials said Cyrus and Parton's LGBTQ-inclusive song "could be deemed controversial."
A Cree language class at the University of Manitoba was nearly cancelled this past semester after only one person registered for the course. But instructor Ken Paupanekis insisted it go on, even if the low enrolment meant he wouldn't be paid his full amount, because passing on the language is more important to him than making money, he said. "Language surrounds us more than we realize," he said. "There is so much historic and geographic significance — why places are named what they are — and a l
Loveland High School parents say they did not find out about a possible school threat until after the investigation was over and class was canceled.
Kemi Badenoch has suggested schools should not have gender neutral toilets as she insisted privacy was “the key thing” for pupils.
After years of COVID-related school shutdowns and a focus on leftist ideology at schools, frustrated parents have started demanding new options.
After close to two years, trustees of the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division got their first look at the division’s new risk management criteria. Enterprise Risk Management is a system for a large organization to identify, manage and report on significant risks. Education director Robert Bratvold outlined the system in a report for the board. “You think about those big, large scale 30,000 foot perspective things that might prevent the board from reaching its goals in its Strategic Plan,” Bratvo
Maryland lawmakers came to an agreement Friday afternoon over a popular scholarship for non-public school students that faced cuts this legislative session. Lawmakers reached a budget compromise as students and parents were in the midst of making last-minute pleas in Annapolis. Students fought to help save the BOOST (Broadening Options & Opportunities for Students Today) program.
Age ratings will be imposed on sex education lessons by independent reviewers as part of a Government clampdown on controversial teaching resources.
Omaha high school students walk out in protest of legislative bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Friday signed a law allowing private schools to contract with local law enforcement so they can hire school resource officers, days after a Nashville shooting at a private Christian school left six dead, including three children. The Republican governor quietly approved the law without issuing a statement. A spokesperson for Lee did not immediately return a request seeking comment. The law goes into effect immediately. Supporters said the bill w
Mourners will gather on Friday for the first of six funerals in the wake of Monday's mass shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. Friends and family of 9-year-old victim Evelyn Dieckhaus were asked to wear pink and green to her funeral service on Friday afternoon. The service for 9-year-old victim Hallie Scruggs will be on Saturday.