FAU students sad, proud of Owls despite Final Four loss

A Cree language class at the University of Manitoba was nearly cancelled this past semester after only one person registered for the course. But instructor Ken Paupanekis insisted it go on, even if the low enrolment meant he wouldn't be paid his full amount, because passing on the language is more important to him than making money, he said. "Language surrounds us more than we realize," he said. "There is so much historic and geographic significance — why places are named what they are — and a l