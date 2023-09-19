FAU QB Casey Thompson out for rest of 2023 season

The Canadian Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes agreed to a restructure of his 10-year, $450 million contract that gives him a substantial boost in pay over the next four seasons, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the contract. Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott, who has helped to represent Mahomes going back to his draft year, told ESPN that he