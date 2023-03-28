FAU Owls practice on home court before heading to Final Four
The Florida Atlantic Owls men's basketball team practices on their home court before they head to Houston for the Final Four.
The Florida Atlantic Owls men's basketball team practices on their home court before they head to Houston for the Final Four.
Being great "doesn’t give you a right to be a jerk,” Barkley told "60 Minutes."
Bianca Andreescu was reduced to tears on court after suffering an agonising ankle injury at the Miami Open.
After Hall of Famer called him "very sensitive" and said he couldn't handle criticism, Suns forward replied he'll "never respect" Barkley's opinions.
Could we be approaching the end of an era for the current Jets core?
Actor Busy Philipps joined in the roasting, posting a selfie with the now-infamous quote
The Dallas Mavericks guard did not appreciate the behavior of one Charlotte Hornets spectator.
XFL owners Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia say "the monkey is off our back" as the league's latest iteration has surpassed the 2020 version.
With a side of light trolling, of course.
‘You should leave him!’ the actor jokingly says to fan’s girlfriend
Team McCarville narrowly missed a chance to take on Kerri Einarson's rink in the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts final in February, falling to Jennifer Jones in the semifinals. Just over a month later, Krista McCarville announced on That Curling Show on Monday that Team McCarville would be adding a top reinforcement in nine-time provincial champion Andrea Kelly. The 37-year-old Kelly represented New Brunswick as a fourth at this year's national tournament, finishing with a 3-5 record that inc
Of all the ways to get thrown out of a baseball game, three-time All-Star J.T. Realmuto probably never had this happen before.
The full fight card for Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Boxing 4 has been released with nine UFC alumni on the card.
If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
SPORT reports Ilkay Gundogan has decided to leave Manchester City to join Barcelona for free with a two-year contract offer on the table.
SUDBURY, Ont. — Jennifer Jones didn't talk about her clutch deuce, the $40,000 winner's cheque or a trip next month to the world mixed curling doubles championship in Gangneung, South Korea. Instead, moments after she and Brent Laing won the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship at Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Jones was thrilled to give her partner a hug "right after the game instead of waiting those five minutes to get down to the ice through the crowd." Like her Horseshoe Va
When Toto Wolff said a couple of weeks ago that Lewis Hamilton might look to leave Mercedes unless they give him a winning car, the Austrian was only stating the obvious. Hamilton is 38. He does not have time on his side. If he wants that record-breaking eighth world title, and Mercedes cannot give him a machine capable of fighting for it, it stands to reason he may need to look elsewhere. “I will have no complaints if that happens in a year or two,” Wolff added quite reasonably.
A big step was reached in the potential Commanders sale.
When will Ricky Tiedemann debut? How many bombs for Vladdy? An AL East crown for the Blue Jays? Here are some bold predictions for the 2023 campaign.
Shohei Ohtani already is MLB's highest-compensated player before hitting free agency, reportedly earning $70 million via his salary and endorsements.