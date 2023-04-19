FAU guard Michael Forrest says season like 'a dream come true'
Florida Atlantic University Owls basketball player Michael Forrest reflected on the team making it to the Final Four.
Florida Atlantic University Owls basketball player Michael Forrest reflected on the team making it to the Final Four.
Toronto's playoff demons returned in droves to start Game 1 as the Leafs found themselves down 3-0 after 20 minutes, and the home crowd let them have it.
The Warriors forward got disciplined by the NBA after stepping on a player's chest during a playoff game.
It was heartbreaking to hear Detroit Red Wings players came to coach Derek Lalonde with playoff hopes he and GM Steve Yzerman didn't share.
In an anonymous study by The Athletic surveying 103 current NBA players, results found that the...
Three factors influenced the decision to suspend Golden State's Draymond Green, but on-court punishment for Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis was enough.
Matt Fitzpatrick has called the inability of the authorities to deal with the slow-play issue “a disgrace”, but is resigned to the “scourge of the game” never being fixed.
LAS VEGAS — Jets forward Morgan Barron never had any doubt that he'd return to the ice after taking a skate to the face in the opener of Winnipeg's first-round series against Vegas on Tuesday night. He needed over 75 stitches after goaltender Laurent Brossoit's skate blade sliced him near his right eyebrow in the first period of Winnipeg's 5-1 victory over the Golden Knights. "It missed everything important and I had feeling and everything," Barron said. "So as long as they stitched me up well,
Minnesota’s Matt Dumba dirty hit in Game 1 on the Stars’ Joe Pavelski requires old-school hockey justice, Mac Engel writes.
A dozen or so players from LIV Golf already decided to pass by not entering. Others who chose not to enter and who are well outside the top 100 in the world are Bubba Watson, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Charl Schwartzel. Patrick Reed also did not file an entry, though he could be safe.
London-born Toronto Raptor O.G. Anunoby has just made an investment in a British basketball team that's been unbelievably successful
Legendary sports broadcaster Jim Robson said Vancouver baseball fans are "nervous" that the Vancouver Canadians are now owned by a company in New York. Robson, who called baseball games at Nat Bailey Stadium starting in the 1950s, made the comments during a sponsorship announcement. "The Vancouver fans are a little bit nervous. They want this franchise to stay. We all hope the new owners will fully appreciate the great history of baseball in the City of Vancouver and this great ballpark that is
DeMar DeRozan's daughter Diar made an impact on the Toronto Raptors' ability to shoot free throws when a spot in the playoffs was on the line.
One game has been played in every NHL playoff series. It's still very early, but some teams are already in a lot better shape than others.
Watch the former NFL quarterback enjoying golf, football and dancing during his retirement celebration
The Mets ace said he swore on his children's lives that he had only sweat and rosin on his hand.
Hamlin also confirmed he plans on returning to the NFL during a press conference on Tuesday
Embiid had jokes after his 76ers took a 2-0 series lead over the Nets.
Stars forward Joe Pavelski needed help leaving the ice after he was crushed by Wild defenseman Matt Dumba during the second period of Game 1.
Kay Hansen details traumatic ubringing "to inspire courage in someone who is, or once was, in a similar situation."
The Guinness World Record for fastest baseball pitch was set more than a decade ago, but a recently drafted pitcher may be gearing up to beat it.