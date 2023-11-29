Father's last moments protecting son caught on CCTV minutes before he's stabbed to death.mp4

The Daily Beast

Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via ReutersA teenage passenger died aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after falling from a balcony to the deck on Saturday, according to TMZ. The outlet says the 16-year-old victim plunged from the balcony on Allure of the Seas in the early hours as the vessel sailed from Florida to the Bahamas. It’s not yet clear if the fall was an accident. A source told TMZ that the boy died later at a hospital, not on the ship, and that extensive efforts were made to try and save