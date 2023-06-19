Father's Day vigil held for 3 killed in Annapolis mass shooting
This Father's Day is a difficult one for some Marylanders following the Annapolis mass shooting. Three fathers were shot and killed — Mario Mireles Ruiz, Nicholas Mireles and Christian Segovia. One week after the attack, their loved ones met Sunday with state and local leaders, including the governor, to discuss gun violence and demand accountability. After the meeting, they held a vigil and memorial walk from the State House to City Dock.