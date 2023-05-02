Father of UC Davis student stabbed and killed honors his son

Davis officials identified the victim in Saturday night's deadly stabbing at Sycamore Park as Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old UC Davis student. He is the second man to be stabbed and killed in the city of Davis at a park within just a few days. The student was studying computer science and was set to graduate in six weeks, according to his father, Majdi Abou Najm, who also said his son already had two jobs lined up for after graduation. More here: