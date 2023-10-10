Father turns himself in after Amber Alert issued for missing child

CBC

Shortly after Hamas gunmen invaded Israel's villages, Adva Adar recognized her grandmother, 85-year-old Yafa Adar, in widely circulated video of an elderly woman being driven on a golf cart into Gaza by armed men. Adva Adar says her grandmother is a strong woman, but she fears for her safety and those of other Israelis abducted by the militants. 'I have a hope that they will understand that these people have done nothing wrong.... Please bring them back home for us.'