Father and Son Rescued After Vehicle Goes off California Cliff

A father and son were rescued by Mariposa County Police after their vehicles crashed hundreds of feet off a cliff on Highway 49 on April 11.

Video and images released by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office shows a rescue team using ropes to carry the people to safety.

CBS Sacramento cited the Californian Highway Patrol as saying the incident occurred when the driver, named as Scott Anderson, lost control off the vehicle while making a turn in the rain. The car flipped several times before tumbling into a ditch out of sight.

“A CAL-FIRE unit in the area saw a downed road marker and stopped to investigate, that is when he saw the vehicle,” the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said in text accompanying the footage in this entry.

“Search and Rescue responded and began the rescue operation with CAL-FIRE and Mercy Ambulance. Throughout the rescue the wind and rain pelleted rescuers and made the rescue even more difficult.

“Both father and son were talking when they reached the top of the embankment after being pulled up the hill by rescuers. They were transported to valley hospitals.” Credit: Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful