Father looks to raise addiction awareness following loss
A dad is working to spread awareness about addiction among college students after his daughter's death.
A dad is working to spread awareness about addiction among college students after his daughter's death.
After an assault left teenager Kelsey Moore with a broken neck and loss of vision in one eye, he and his family are suing the other kids involved.
As the Russian military leadership continues to flounder in the field, it is now crystal clear that, in invading Ukraine, they were totally unaware of the strategic intentions of the Kremlin. A massive deception by their political leaders was pulled over the eyes of the young Russian soldiers who believed they were entering the country as liberators. No wonder the UK Ministry of Defence now reports issues with heavy drinking among them.
The new Mar-a-Lago evidence may help investigators point to an obstruction of justice by former President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported.
The extremist lawmaker tried to rewrite history during a widely criticized interview with CBS journalist Lesley Stahl.
In a TikTok posted by an audience member on Saturday, two concertgoers can be seen grinding on each other while Swift performed in Arlington, Texas.
The woman suspected of assassinating a propagandist has confessed to delivering a bomb hidden inside a statuette, as her husband claimed the 26-year-old was “set up” by Russia’s FSB.
Igor Girkin, who once led a group of Russian militants in Donetsk, said Moscow is sleepwalking toward defeat in Ukraine, per Ukrayinska Pravda.
Metropolitan Nashville Police DepartmentAuthorities revealed Monday that Nashville mass killer Audrey Hale fired off 152 rounds during the assault at the Covenant School that left six dead and sent a church community into mourning. The shocking detail emerged in the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s latest update on their investigation, which also revealed that Hale plotted the massacre for months in writings found inside his car and home.“[Hale] documented, in journals, [their] plannin
She shared the photo while teasing her food and travel television series ‘Searching for Mexico.’
Joe Tacopina “pisses off others with his antics, but he’s a blunt object that Donald Trump wants, apparently,” one source says
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said Monday they have found four dead bodies in the city’s hotel zone near the beach. The announcement of the deaths came less that a week after a U.S. tourist was shot in the leg in the nearby town of Puerto Morelos. Last week in Puerto Morelos, a U.S. tourist was approached by several suspects, and they shot him in the leg.
After the release of Netflix's Pamela, A Love Story doc in January, Furlan posted and deleted a TikTok joking that Anderson wouldn't care if she died
An outfit that would make Christina Aguilera proud.
A Manhattan grand jury indicted Donald Trump last week. The former president is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.
Ron DeSantis ordered Florida's inspector general to look into the loophole that a Disney-appointed board used to shut down his plan to take control.
Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che celebrated April Fool’s Day by pulling a prank on his “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost during the live segment. It was seemingly business as usual for Jost and Che on the NBC late-night show with both anchors mocking the news of the week. However, there was one thing that was […]
“We don’t know what destiny looks like on the other side of this trip,” the show host said
The firefighters first on the scene after the violent confrontation that killed Myles Gray say Vancouver police officers did not want them to assess the injured man's condition because he wasn't under control, but two suggest Gray had already stopped moving by that point, according to an investigation report. The Burnaby firefighters who gave statements for a police misconduct investigation gave conflicting evidence about Gray's state when they first saw him on Aug. 13, 2015, RCMP Sgt. Robert Na
“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”
Kerry Katona has admitted that her boobs just keep growing back bigger despite undergoing two reduction surgeries.