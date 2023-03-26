Father killed, daughter injured in southern Indiana hit-and-run

CBC

COVID-19 PCR testing for most New Brunswickers will end April 1, CBC has learned. In a memo to all medical practitioners, Dr. Yves Léger, deputy chief medical officer of health, cites the "very low demand for testing and the need to eventually transition back to routine testing practices." People will no longer be able to self-schedule an appointment for a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test at an assessment centre, according to the March 20 memo obtained by CBC, entitled, "NEW DIRECTION on COV