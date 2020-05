A man was arrested in connection to the death of a 7-year-old girl, the Stockton Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Candlewood Way around 4:44 a.m. to “conduct the welfare of a child,” police said. When officers arrived, they found the 7-year-old girl unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Stockton police said.

