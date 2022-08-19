Fatalities Reported as Two Planes Collide Mid-Air at Watsonville Airport, California

Multiple fatalities were reported after two planes attempting to land collided mid-air near Watsonville Municipal Airport, California, on August 18, local officials said.

Footage by Alma Partida shows the wreckage of one of the planes on the airfield.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating a mid-air collision between a Cessna 152 and a Cessna 340A in Watsonville. Credit: Alma Partida via Storyful