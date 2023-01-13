Fatalities Reported as Tornadoes Tear Through Alabama

At least six people were killed after multiple tornadoes tore through Alabama on Thursday, January 12, Gov Kay Ivey said.

Ivey declared a state of emergency for some of the worst hit counties, including Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.

This footage taken by Jay Warnke shows rotating clouds whipping up dust and debris in Marbury, Autauga County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said it was tracking reports of tornadoes and surveying damage across the region on Thursday evening.

Earlier, the NWS had said an “extremely dangerous tornado” was tracking through Autauga, Elmore, and Coosa Counties, as well as Chambers County, and that a confirmed tornado was on the ground in Barbour County. Credit: Jay Warnke via Storyful