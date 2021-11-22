Fatalities Reported After SUV Driver Ploughs Through Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin

Authorities in Waukesha reported multiple fatalities and at least 23 people requiring hospitalization after an SUV drove into a Christmas parade in the city’s downtown area on November 21.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said a suspect was in custody and the vehicle involved was recovered. Thompson said there was no known link to terrorism and the investigation was ongoing.

Video filmed by attendee Bartolome Jesus shows the red SUV speeding down the parade route.

This video, also taken by Jesus, shows first responders delivering first aid at the scene of the incident. Credit: Bartolome Jesus via Storyful