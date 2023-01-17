Fatalities Reported After Children Fall Into Icy River Near Kyiv

Two children died after a group of four children fell into an icy river in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Tuesday, January 17, according to Kyiv’s head of police, Andriy Nebytov.

A post on the State Emergency Service of Ukraine’s Facebook page said that a man walking near the river rushed to help the drowning children and was able to save two girls.

According to the post, the third child was also pulled out of the river alive, but died after being transferred to the hospital. Nebytov said the body of the fourth child was recovered later.

Footage posted to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine YouTube page shows rescuers gathered around an individual lying on the ground and conducting operations on the icy river. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Storyful