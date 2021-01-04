'Fatale' exclusive sneak peek: 'You spilled it'
Valerie (Hilary Swank) and Derrik's (Michael Ealy) first meeting in a Las Vegas nightclub is underlined by simmering sexual tension.
Valerie (Hilary Swank) and Derrik's (Michael Ealy) first meeting in a Las Vegas nightclub is underlined by simmering sexual tension.
The Raptors are no longer contenders, but how long will it take for them to get back to that level? Here's how other recent title winners have fared in their post-championship years.
Another losing season cost Anthony Lynn his job.
At least Doug Marrone helped get the Jaguars their QB of the future.
Indianapolis is preparing for a March Madness invasion.
Mike Evans is day-to-day with a knee injury and could be good to play on wild-card weekend.
What the Eagles did is no different than any playoff-bound team resting its starters.
Russell Wilson's audible was worth six figures to his teammate.
Sports betting is now legal in the state of Iowa. Here’s what you need to know.
Detroit should be toasting to not only their kicker, but the Las Vegas special teams crew.
BetMGM is offering a special promotion to celebrate the launch of sports betting in Iowa this week.
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have fired coach Anthony Lynn less than two seasons after he led the franchise to the playoffs.Lynn is the sixth NFL coach fired this season, joining Houston’s Bill O’Brien, Atlanta’s Dan Quinn, Detroit's Matt Patricia, Adam Gase of the New York Jets and Jacksonville's Doug Marrone.Los Angeles won its final four games to finish 7-9, but it wasn't enough to save Lynn's job.“I'm not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony,” owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “This is a results-driven business, and simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations.”Hired by the Chargers in January 2017, Lynn was the first Black head coach in franchise history. He went 34-32 with Los Angeles, but just 12-20 over the last two seasons. He had one year remaining on his contract.Los Angeles started 0-4 during Lynn’s first season in 2017, but finished 9-7 after winning six of the last seven games. That served as a springboard to 2018 as the Chargers went 12-4, which tied for the best record in the AFC. They defeated Baltimore in the wild card round before losing to New England in the divisional playoffs.Trying to repeat that success has been elusive. They are 7-16 since the start of last season in games decided by eight points or fewer.The Los Angeles opening could be one of the more intriguing ones of the off-season. The franchise moved into SoFi Stadium this season, but also has a talented nucleus with Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler, wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, defensive end Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James.Herbert is favoured for Offensive Rookie of the Year after setting a rookie record with 31 touchdown passes. He said he got a text that Lynn was dismissed.“I have learned so much from him and enjoyed my time with him,” Herbert said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty. You have to rely on the guys and the locker room and depend on them if we want to get better.”General manager Tom Telesco has one year remaining on his contract and he will be hiring his third head coach. He is 61-69 during his tenure with only two playoff appearances in eight seasons.Telesco has done well drafting skill position players, but his free agent signings have not panned out. The team needs upgrades on the offensive line along with linebacker and cornerback.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press
EDMONTON — Canadian international midfielder Shamit Shome, who made 45 MLS appearances for the Montreal Impact, has signed with FC Edmonton of the Canadian Premier League. The 23-year-old is returning home. Raised in Edmonton, he is a product of the FC Edmonton's youth academy and played for the team in the North American Soccer League before being drafted by Montreal in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft as a Generation Adidas player. The Impact declined his contract option in November after a season that saw Shome see action in 12 regular-season games, including four starts. Shome's new contract covers the 2021 season. .“We are excited to bring in Shamit to join our squad,” Edmonton head coach Alan Koch said in a statement. “His winning mentality and ability to create opportunities for his teammates are going to be a major part of our new team." Shome made 52 appearances for Montreal in all competitions. “I am excited to be coming back home to play for the club and city that gave me so much growing up,” said Shome. Shome signed his first pro contract with FC Edmonton in 2016, making 28 appearances in all competitions with the Eddies. The five-foot-10 153-pounder was loaned to Ottawa Fury FC for the 2018 USL season before being called back by the Impact. He previously played one year for the University of Alberta. Shome has won two caps for Canada at the senior level. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021 The Canadian Press
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Canadians Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil have pulled out of the season-opening Delray Beach Open. The ATP Tour 250 hard-court event opens Thursday. The Delray Beach tournament, which debuted in 1993, was moved up from its normal spring date this year as part of a rejigged ATP Tour schedule during the pandemic. After the Delray Beach event and a tournament in Turkey at the same time, the tour goes on hold until the end of the month when it begins its Australian swing ahead of the Australian Open — the season's first Grand Slam. Pospisil, from Vancouver, was named the tour's comeback player of the year last month. He reached two tournament finals in 2020 after undergoing back surgery in 2019. Ranked 150th last year, Pospisil has climbed to No. 61. A former world No. 25, Pospisil was sidelined for much of 2019. Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., also was a finalist for the comeback award. He is ranked 14th in the world. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020. The Canadian Press
“People try to poke holes, that’s part of the business. I like being talked about," Curry says.
Pulisic has earned the right to be an automatic starter at Chelsea under Lampard's watch. Now, he'll need Pulisic to keep delivering on that promise to help his own future.
Out of 1,300+ looks, find popular products from Nike, Adidas, Puma, The North Face and more.
Luis Suarez and Diego Godin are among the Uruguay soccer players backing calls for the English Football Association to reverse its decision to ban Edinson Cavani for using a Spanish term for Black people which the Manchester United striker said was intended as an affectionate greeting.Godin posted a statement from the Uruguayan players’ union that said the English FA, not Cavani, has committed a “discriminatory and racist act” because the three-game suspension punishes “our whole culture, our way of life.”“Unfortunately, through its sanction, the English Football Association expresses absolute ignorance and disdain for a multicultural vision of the world,” read a statement by the Uruguayan Football Players’ Association, which was shared by Suarez and Godin on Monday.Suarez, a striker for Atlético Madrid, added a fist bump emoji when he posted Godin's tweet.The players’ union statement urged the English FA to review its disciplinary processes “to take into account the plurality of people’s ways of life and cultures,” and overturn the sanction on Cavani that it says has tarnished his reputation.Cavani was also fined 100,000 pounds ($136,500) and ordered to complete face-to-face education after admitting to breaching the FA’s rules in the message he sent to a friend on Instagram after scoring twice in United’s 3-2 victory at Southampton in October in the Premier League.The FA said the comment was “insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute” and also was an “aggravated breach” because it “included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”Cavani, who has already served one match of the ban, apologized soon after sending the message and didn’t contest the charge “out of respect for, and solidarity with, the FA and the fight against racism in football,” United said.He did say, however, that his “heart is at peace” over his message in which he “expressed myself with affection according to my culture and way of life.”Among the players to react following the announcement of Cavani's ban was United's Argentine defender, Marcos Rojo, who replied to his teammate on Instagram: “Those who know you know the kind of person you are !!!”The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) also said it supported Cavani, calling him “a person of unattackable morals and ethics."“The analysis of the event that ended in a disciplinary process and in an imposed sanction has deserved unanimous rebuke from those that apply the most basic criteria of cultural contextualization and meaning of the expressions said in Spanish language,” the AUF said.The English FA didn't respond directly to the accusations of the Uruguayan players' union, instead repeating the reasons why Cavani was punished.The FA said the written reasons for the sanction imposed by the independent regulatory commission will be published in due course.Suarez was banned by the English FA for eight matches in 2011 — when he was a Liverpool player — after being found guilty of racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra. He was said to have used “insulting words” in Spanish, which included a reference to Evra’s colour, in an on-field spat during a Premier League match at Anfield.The statement released by Godin, a defender for Cagliari in Italy, was not signed by individual players and did not include contact information. It was dated Jan. 3.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Douglas, The Associated Press
Canadian star Alphonso Davies earned another honour Monday, named to L'Equipe's world team of the year for 2020. The 20-year-old fullback from Edmonton is one of four current Bayern Munich players on the all-star team assembled by the respected French sports daily. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, midfielder Joshua Kimmich and striker Robert Lewandowski are also featured, as is former Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara, now with Liverpool. Davies has already been named to the FIFPRO men's World 11, the first North American to be voted onto the all-star squad by his peers. In 2020, he won the Champions League, Bundesliga title. DFB Cup and UEFA SuperCup with Bayern. He was named Bundesliga rookie of the year for 2019-20. The L'Equipe world team also includes Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander- Arnott, Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-German forward Neymar. There was no place for Barcelona star forward Lionel Messi. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021 The Canadian Press
New Year's Eve brought a back-and-forth battle of stars while the new year had two big 30-plus point performers.
Phil Hughes has retired from baseball, more than two years after throwing his last pitch.The 34-year-old right-hander said on Twitter on Sunday he was announcing what's been “fairly apparent ... these last couple years.”“Through many ups and downs over 12 years, I look back and am incredibly proud of what I was able to accomplish,” he said. “While injuries have forced this chapter of my life to come to a close, I’m very excited to pursue other passions. As my job title shifts from baseball player to dad I’ll always feel very connected to this game and the relationships I have made.”A World Series champion with the Yankees in 2009, Hughes was 88-79 with a 4.52 ERA in 211 starts and 79 relief appearances over 12 major league seasons with New York (2007-13), Minnesota (2014-18) and San Diego (2018). He was an All-Star in 2010, when he went a career-best 18-8, and won 16 games in both 2012 and 2014.Hughes left the Yankees as a free agent after the 2013 season to sign a $24 million, three-year contract with the Twins, then agreed in December 2014 to a superseding $58 million, four-year deal.He was sidelined a month because of a lower back inflammation in August 2015 and cracked a bone in his left leg the following June when hit by a line drive. He had season-ending surgery in July 2016 to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that recurred and caused him to miss the final 3 1/2 months of the 2017 season when he needed a second operation.Hughes started 2018 with a 6.75 ERA in 12 innings over seven games and was traded to San Diego that May along with just over $14.5 million to cover much of his remaining salary.After he allowed two runs in a three-inning relief outing against Milwaukee on Aug. 8, he was designated for assignment two days later and released Aug. 16.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press