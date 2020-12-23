Fatal shooting under investigation in Roxbury
A fatal shooting is under investigation in Roxbury.
A fatal shooting is under investigation in Roxbury.
A lot has changed for the Toronto Raptors since they raised the championship banner to open the season a year ago.
The Houston Rockets-James Harden saga continues.
Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell is questionable for Wednesday night's season opener against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.
TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League has delayed the February start of its 2020-21 season.The OHL announced Wednesday the season will not start on Feb. 4, the date targeted earlier this year. Players were scheduled to report to their teams in early January.The decision follows Ontario Premier Doug Ford's decision to put the entire province into lockdown starting Saturday as cases surge during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod said that Ontario's lockdown orders allow for professional and high-performance athletes to train within the province but not to compete."At this point we do not have any further guidance from the chief medical officer of health to allow them to return to play," said MacLeod. "That work is ongoing. "Right now we're focused on getting our health-care system at a capacity where it's not overloaded. That's our No. 1 priority."MacLeod said that any decision to cancel the season would be up to the OHL. She added that the Ontario government has already announced that grants will be made available to small businesses to help them through the province-wide shutdown period and that her ministry plans to announce additional funding for sports organizations in the new year.An added complication is that the OHL has three teams — the Erie Otters, Flint Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit — based in the United States and the border remains closed to non-essential travel until at least Jan. 21."Just like with MLB and the NBA, those decisions on border crossings would be made by the federal government so those are key considerations (the OHL) would have to take in," said MacLeod."We would look at what return-to-play would look like and what that would mean in terms of sanitation, social distancing in the arena before they get on the ice, things like that."The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to have started play this season. Play was suspended Dec. 1, with the league saying it hopes to return with its 12 Quebec teams playing in four markets in late January. No date has been set for the return of the QMJHL's six teams in Atlantic Canada.The Western Hockey League had hoped to start its season in January, but announced another delay earlier this month.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020.John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press
The Bruins star identified a candidate and has now since donated a 2021 Honda CRV Hybrid to a frontline worker at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
The reasons why Durant didn’t receive his due flowers are myriad, but mostly invalid. The fact he’s putting the world on notice that he’s coming to reclaim what’s his matters less about the prologue but more on what’s to come.
Another opening night win for the Clippers over the Lakers, but what did that get them last season?
The NHL has eliminated some needless nuance from its offside rule.
Steven Psihogios and Wesley Cheng count you down to the final week of the fantasy season, and make the case for Jalen Hurts, Cole Beasley, Leonard Fournette and Logan Thomas as league winners.
With Dallas skating on the edge of having salary-cap issues or rebuilding, a high-priced RB is a bigger problem than anyone hoped it would be heading into 2021.
It might be time for Nolan Arenado to pursue a title somewhere else. Who could give the Rockies reason to deal their superstar at the hot corner?
LaJethro Jenkins disucsses Kyrie and the nets, the Lakers won't be undefeated, and KD.
BetMGM is offering a special promo for the Vikings-Saints game on Christmas Day.
Breathe a sigh of relief with a day to spare and finish your holiday shopping at Academy Sports + Outdoors.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Michael Frolik to a one-year, US$750,000 contract. The 32-year-old Frolik played 57 games last season with the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres, registering six goals and eight assists. The native of the Czech Republic has 159 goals and 225 assists in 850 career games with Florida, Chicago, Winnipeg, Calgary and Buffalo. Frolik was a first-round pick (10th overall) by Florida at the 2006 NHL draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020. The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Simone Jelks was one of three referees promoted to full-time status by the NBA on Wednesday, making her the fifth woman on the current lineup of officials.Jelks joins the group of female NBA referees that also includes Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder. Jelks becomes the seventh female full-time ref in NBA history, with the current five preceded by Dee Kantner and Violet Palmer.Jelks worked 16 regular-season NBA games as a non-staff official last season. The former USC player has also worked games in the G League for the last three seasons.Suyash Mehta and Andy Nagy were also promoted to full-time Wednesday. They have a combined 11 years of G League experience and each worked 13 NBA games in non-staff roles last season.“We are pleased to welcome Simone, Suyash and Andy to our full-time staff,” said Monty McCutchen, the NBA's senior vice-president overseeing referee development and training. “They have demonstrated through the growth and the quality of their performance, they warrant working NBA games on a regular basis.”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Steve Bauer, a Canadian cycling icon, likes what he sees in his new role as sports director of Astana. The 61-year-old from Fenwick, Ont., who now calls St. Catharines, Ont., home, joined the joint Kazakh-Canadian team in late November. "I'm very happy. It's a new chapter," Bauer said in an interview. "It's a very solid team, very diversified, well established over many, many years. It's evolved over time but I'm looking forward to meeting everyone and working hard to win some races." Astana Pro Team becomes Astana-Premier Tech in 2021 with Canada's Premier Tech taking a title sponsorship role. Its 31-man riding crew includes Canadians Hugo Houle and Ben Perry. Former Astana rider Dmitriy Muravyev, a native of Kazakhstan, is also joining the team as sports director. Key Astana riders include Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang, Russia's Aleksandr Vlasov and the Spanish brothers Gorka and Ion Izagirre. Miguel Angel Lopez, a highly touted 26-year-old from Colombia, is leaving Astana for Movistar in 2021. Pandemic permitting, Bauer expects to be on the road with Astana at races. "The lead sports director at each race takes care of everyone," he explained. "He's kind of the boss on site." It's a role he's handled before with other teams. "The experience I have, I'm ready to do whatever Astana-Premier Tech asks me to do," he said. "Because I've kind of seen it all the last couple of years." While Bauer believes cycling teams have learned to live in a bubble with constant COVID-19 testing, he says the 2021 schedule depends on local government regulations. Astana's normal pre-Christmas camp was done remotely this year. Bauer is familiar with both Canadian riders on the Astana roster. The 26-year-old Perry grew up in the St. Catharines area, impressing as a junior. "I've watched him evolve into Europe and doing some nice things," said Bauer. "I think he's challenged with the WorldTour. I think he's working hard to see if he can grow his abilities within our group and our team is giving him a shot to show that." Houle started under Bauer as a young rider in 2011-12 with Team SpiderTech Powered by C10. "The great thing about Hugo is he moved on and established himself on the WorldTour and continues to race exceptionally well," said Bauer. "This year's Tour de France, I was very impressed with his racing. He's very strong and very attentive and tactically he raced super well. It's going to be nice to connect with Hugo on the Tour." Houle, a native of Sainte-Perpetue, Que., is one of several riders who will be reporting directly to Bauer. Now 30, Houle has been racing professionally on the UCI WorldTour since 2013, first with AG2R La Mondiale (2013-17) and then Astana (2018 on). Houle likely doesn't get the plaudits he deserves. As Bauer notes, sports loves winners and in cycling there's only one race winner "but there's 200 starters." "Hugo's a solid team man. He will have his chance to win. He has the ability, for sure, to win something big. It's always about timing and it's about the opportunity and the right moment." A Canadian road race champion from 1981 to 1983, Bauer won silver at the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia. He also won silver in the individual road race at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, collecting Canada's first medal in cycling since the 1908 Games and first ever in road cycling. Following the Olympics, he claimed bronze at the UCI World Championships in Barcelona. Bauer competed in 11 straight editions of the Tour de France between 1985 and 1995. He finished fourth overall in 1988 after winning a stage and spending five days in the leader’s yellow jersey. In 1990, he wore the yellow jersey for nine consecutive days. Bauer was just the second Canadian in history to lead the Tour, after Alex Stieda in 1986. After retiring, Bauer launched his own bike tour company before turning his attentions to helping run such pro teams as Planet Energy, SpiderTech and CCC (formerly BMC Racing). He also served worked at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Milton, Ont. In 2005, Bauer was inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame and the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard has suffered a muscle injury for the third time this season, the club said Wednesday.Hazard came on as a substitute for the last seven minutes of the 2-0 German Cup win over Eintracht Braunschweig on Tuesday, a day after he had returned to full team training. But Dortmund said he picked up another muscle injury and “will be out for several weeks.”Hazard missed five games with a muscle injury in September and October, and was out again for two weeks in mid-December with a thigh problem. He has scored three goals and set up three more in 12 games across all competitions for Dortmund this season.Dortmund is fifth in the Bundesliga as the league heads into a shortened winter break amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coach Lucien Favre was fired Dec. 13 after a 5-1 loss to Stuttgart. Assistant coach Edin Terzic was appointed as his replacement on an interim basis.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The Jacksonville Jaguars are holding all sorts of auditions during Christmas week.Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon will compete in practice for the starting job against Chicago.Owner Shad Khan, meanwhile, was scheduled to interview current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and former Houston executive Rick Smith for the team's general manager position Wednesday. Khan fired Dave Caldwell late last month and made former San Francisco executive Trent Baalke the interim GM.Riddick, who gained front office experience as director of pro personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles (2010-13) and was a scout with the Eagles and Washington before that, already interviewed for GM openings in Houston and Detroit. Smith, who spent a dozen seasons as Texans GM, already met with Atlanta and is expected to also interview with Detroit.Jacksonville (1-13) has arguably the most attractive GM opening in the league. The Jaguars currently have a grasp on the No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL draft — likely Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence — to go with 10 more picks and close to $100 million in salary cap space.They also have the youngest roster in the NFL, a group that includes key building blocks in pass rusher Josh Allen, linebacker Myles Jack, cornerback CJ Henderson, running back James Robinson, and receiver DJ Chark.What they don't have is — and haven't had in decades — is a franchise quarterback.Jacksonville failed to find one despite using top-10 picks on Byron Leftwich (2003), Blaine Gabbert (2011) and Blake Bortles (2014). It also wasted more than $50 million to sign free agent and former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles in 2019.Caldwell and Marrone took a chance on Minshew this season, but the 2019 sixth-round draft pick showed more flaws than flashes. Minshew started Jacksonville’s first seven games in 2020, throwing 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions, but he also took 22 sacks.Marrone turned to rookie Jake Luton at the bye week, partly because of Minshew’s struggles to get the ball down the field and partly because of a sprained thumb on his throwing hand. Luton made three starts, but ended up getting benched after a four-turnover performance against Pittsburgh. Glennon replaced him and started three games, a run that ended following his fourth turnover in six quarters.Minshew regained the starting spot last week at Baltimore, but was sacked five times and missed several open receivers deep.Now, Marrone will let Minshew and Glennon vie for the starting spot against the Bears (7-7).“We're going to split the reps and see how practice goes,” Marrone said. "We've got a competition going on and we'll see who does well.”Marrone also talked to his team about all the speculation regarding tanking the final two games and making sure the franchise secures the top pick in the draft.“I told the players, ‘We don’t know what the future holds. We don't know what tomorrow holds. But, hey, we're in here today and our job is to go out there and win, and that's the best thing we can do for each other,'” Marrone said. "When you're not winning football games, there's going to be a lot of talk out there and you have to understand that.“It's what we brought upon ourselves. ... I understand it. I don't really have a feeling either way. I'm not (ticked) off. I'm not overly excited about it. I'm focused on this team, these coaches and trying to win this game.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press
Fisch is currently the QBs coach for the New England Patriots.