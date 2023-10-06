Fatal shooting in Harrisburg
Fatal shooting in Harrisburg
Alissa McCommon, 38, allegedly told the boy in a taped phone call, "When [the baby] comes out looking like you, we don’t have to talk anymore," prosecutors allege
Kate Moss attended a Clooney Foundation event in a naked dress, flaunting her epic abs, butt, and legs while freeing the nipple. She does yoga and Pilates.
"Donald Trump is no longer rich enough for the country's most exclusive club," according to Forbes.
Prince William and Kate Middleton house: The Prince and Princess of Wales have moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor but when in London they have a unqiue sleeping set-up
Of course, it wasn't intentional on her part.
Fred Couples, the United States Ryder Cup vice-captain, has branded Rory McIlroy the “disrespectful” one in his furious bust-up with two of the American caddies during last weekend’s contest.
Desiree Castaneda pleaded guilty to child neglect
Mike Segar/ReutersDonald Trump has voluntarily dismissed his $500 million federal lawsuit against his former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, claiming that he’s too busy right now to continue pursuing the case.In a rambling statement, Trump’s campaign specified that Trump found it a bigger priority to be campaigning in New Hampshire on Monday than to be deposed for the Cohen lawsuit. “Given that President Trump is required to sit for deposition in a civil matter on Columbus Day, when he is sche
The former White House aide couldn't stop laughing as she answered Jimmy Kimmel's question about Trump's ketchup habits.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Easter weekend vacation in Montana cost taxpayers nearly a quarter of a million dollars, CBC News has learned — far more than the sum reported to Parliament.The price tag for the April 6-10 trip comes to more than $228,839, once the costs carried by the Canadian Armed Forces, the Privy Council Office and the RCMP are included.That sum does not include the regular salaries of the RCMP officers tasked with protecting the prime minister, the Royal Canadian Air Force
"The Donald Trump show is over," NY AG Letitia James quipped after her lead defendant left the courthouse.
The comedian warned her young followers about the effects of aging with startling side-by-side photos on Instagram
The SKIMS mogul unexpectedly had to deal with a major wardrobe fail, as seen in the teaser for next week's episode of ‘The Kardashians’
Lawyers for My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell sought permission on Thursday to quit representing him in defamation lawsuits brought by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic USA, alleging he owes the attorneys "millions of dollars" in unpaid legal fees. Lindell, a prominent supporter of Republican former president and current GOP candidate Donald Trump, is fighting claims that he spread false conspiracy theories that Dominion and Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden. Lindell has not made any payments on his legal bills since July, his lawyers at Parker Daniels Kibort and Lewin & Lewin told federal judges in Minnesota and Washington, D.C. overseeing the defamation cases.
The Clinton-era GOP speaker lashed out at breakaway Republicans who ousted Kevin McCarthy from the speakership.
What's behind the tradition of dragging the Speaker in Canada's House of Commons to the chair?
The “Late Show” host used the former president’s own words in a very unexpected way.
The US aircraft downed the drone because it was considered a threat to US troops in northeastern Syria, The Wall Street Journal reported.
“I don’t think it’s going to play well,” Andrew Weissmann told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.
"I think it's very odd that you're concerned that he's had sexual partners," Goldberg said on The View. "Why is it your business?"