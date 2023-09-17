Fatal crash on Gene Snyder

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A 64-year-old man has been charged with stealing and crashing a plane at an Ottawa-area airport. Ottawa police say a privately owned plane was stolen at Rockcliffe Airport Thursday night, where it was crashed into two other parked planes. The man, who has not been named, was arrested at the airport and taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police say he has been charged with theft, and two charges relating to illegal and dangerous occupation of a vehicle. The airport is on the Canadian