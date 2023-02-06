Fat Joe Teases "One of the Greatest Nights for Hip-Hop" at the 2023 Grammys
Watch our interview from the 2023 Grammys red carpet.
After confirming her marriage to Taika Waititi, Rita Ora celebrated Grammy weekend with an intimate house party, where she performed her new single "You Only Love Me"
The Duke of Sussex included no identifiable details in his book about the woman who took his virginity, friends insisted yesterday, after a 40-year-old digger driver revealed that she was the woman in question.
Christie Brinkley posts a throwback, topless picture to Instagram from a 1983 magazine cover shoot. Fans shower the 68-year-old with compliments.
In the words of Kylie Jenner: “Need.”
Jamie Lee Curtis shared throwback photos from her childhood in the 1960s and ’70s on Instagram. Fans loved the nostalgic shots.
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII 2023, actor Kevin Bacon teamed up with his daughter Sosie for a new Super Bowl commercial for the car company Hyundai.
'How I Met Your Father' season 2 cast member Hilary Duff posted Instagram photos in a see-through mini dress she wore to the 'Younger' season 5 premiere in June 2018.
Nicholls/ReutersA mother of two and former stable girl at the British royal family’s retreat in Highgrove has come forward to say she is the “older” woman who Prince Harry described taking his virginity during an “inglorious episode” behind a pub in his recent memoir.“His description is accurate–the real shock when I saw what he’d written was how true it was. That’s what took me back the most. I’m not offended,” Sasha Walpole was quoted telling The Daily Mail of the encounter.“I don’t mind him s
NBCOn Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” this week, co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che took on some of the Republican Party’s newer crop of stars. But as is often the case, Donald Trump got the worst of it.“Representative George Santos said that he is stepping aside from his committee assignments to prevent being a distraction,” Che said. “He added, ‘The last thing I want is attention.’ Then he sashayed away in a feather boa.”Jost then got one more dig at Santos in by calling out one of t
The best looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards, from Taylor Swift and Doja Cat to Lizzo.
Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles and Lizzo are all expected to put in an appearance this year.
"He was a charming, kind, eloquent man, besides being a great artist," actress Catherine Bach laments
The couple was first romantically linked in November
Beyoncé attended the Clive Davis pre-Grammys Gala with her husband Jay-Z, making a sparkling appearance on the red carpet.
While we love Sofía Vergara's modeling throwbacks and fashion pics, we certainly never tire of seeing snaps of her dog, Bubbles, either. The Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix is often making comical expressions in Vergara's pictures and usually showing her fondness for Vergara's husband, Joe Manganiello, 46. So, we were given a gift this weekend, when the 50-year-old Modern Family alum shared a priceless pic of Bubbles on Instagram. In the photo, the tiny pup is seen standing next to a portrait of her li
The Dallas Mavericks desperately need an All-Star next to Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving could be Rajon Rondo
'The Wanderers' star Katie Holmes stunned her Instagram followers when she wore a see-through top to an event in New York City back in November 2019.
"Fixer Upper" fans are rallying around Chip and Joanna Gaines after sharing an emotional post on Instagram to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Magnolia.
“I thought I would be fine performing behind the mask, but it turns out even when people can’t see my face I get so nervous."